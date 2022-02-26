Russia-Ukraine crisis: Biden is not above criticism despite what the media claims, Jason Rantz says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

KTTH Radio talk show host Jason Rantz said President Biden should be criticized whenever warranted as the Russia-Ukraine crisis develops, despite what the media pushes.

While Republicans have been outspoken condemning Biden's "weak" leadership in recent days, several members of the press came to the president's defense.

CNN+ anchor Kasie Hunt suggested House Republicans were "the enemy" over a tweet criticizing Biden. MSNBC contributor Matthew Dowd said those slamming Biden should "take down" their American flags and replace them with the "Russian flag." Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said critics "might as well put on their Team Russia shirts."

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rantz called such a notion "obviously ridiculous."

"There is a lot on the line here. There's no stomach for Americans to go to war against Russia in a situation where a lot of people just don't follow that closely at this moment," Rantz said on Saturday. "The video is obviously dramatic and what's happening is tragic, but no one wants to send American troops in at this point. And that's a good thing."

Rantz, who was speaking at CPAC in Orlando, argued that media scrutiny of the Biden administration is crucial to ultimately keep American armed forces safe.

"We have to make sure that we are criticizing the president if he's doing things that need to be criticized in order to protect our troops and to protect our country as we try to figure out exactly what's going to happen," Rantz told Fox News Digital. "This idea that we shouldn't be criticizing someone who is the leader of a country that's not even in the direct conflict in this war is rather ludicrous. We're supposed to put a check on the powers of the people who are making these decisions."

The radio host went on to clarify that the troops themselves shouldn't be the target of criticism, which he noted is a "difference" from the decisions being made at the federal level.

"Don't be incompetent, and you don't get criticized," Rantz added.

