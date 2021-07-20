Jason Rantz offers advice to aspiring conservative radio, podcast hosts: 'Know what you want to say'

KTTH Radio talk show host Jason Rantz spoke Monday to Fox News about how aspiring radio and podcast personalities can break into such a competitive industry, particularly in the age of cancel culture.

Rantz participated in a discussion at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in Tampa called "From Podcasting to Broadcasting, Breaking In and Standing Out," speaking to young conservatives about successfully building their own brand.

"Make sure you know what you want to say and why you want to say it. What is your messaging? That's going to be your brand," Rantz summarized his advice during an interview with Fox News. "I think a lot of people get in trouble when they think they're just going to create a show and just talking for a couple of hours a day. It's not that easy, not everyone can do it, and you have to really be clear as to what your intentions are and what your goals are. And I think that if you have good content, you're going to succeed. It will find an audience."

The Seattle-based radio personality warned that cancel culture can be "terrifying" for anyone launching a media career.

"In the back of their minds, they're going to be constantly thinking, ‘Can I say this? Should I say this? What happens if I say this?’ And if you get into your own head that way, it stops you from being creative, it stops you from being truly organic in your messaging. And that's why I say you have to know why you say what you say and if you're true to yourself, I think you can get away from at least the contrived cancel culture stuff."

Rantz dismissed the notion that radio and podcasts are rival mediums since media figures frequently hop from one to the other.

"Right now, we're seeing a lot of smart people who have a lot of very good ideas and thoughts and there's an audience for it. So I say bring on the competition," he said.

Despite dire predictions that radio is "dying," Rantz insisted it's "not going anywhere" since podcasting "only makes radio more important."

"The people who are the true professionals will always have an outlet albeit in traditional radio form or podcast or, frankly, both. So I don't see anything happening to any of the radio stations that are actually contributing to the conversation nationally," Rantz said.