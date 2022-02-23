CNN's Kasie Hunt suggests House Republicans are 'the enemy' for criticizing Biden during Russia-Ukraine crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN's Kasie Hunt castigated a House Republicans tweet criticizing President Biden as looking weak on the Russia-Ukraine crisis Tuesday, suggesting the GOP was the "enemy."

Biden declared his intent to impose sanctions on Russia that block two large Russian financial institutions – VEB and its military bank – and threatened more if President Vladimir Putin makes more aggressive moves toward Ukraine.

"And if Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions," Biden said. When his speech concluded, he exited without talking to the press.

When the House Republicans Twitter account posted a message for Biden reading, "This is what weakness on the world stage looks like," Hunt jumped in.

"Official arm of House GOP as the US works to keep alliances strong and US influence at its peak … Who is the enemy, exactly?" Hunt replied.

Hunt was immediately blasted as a pundit pretending to be a journalist.

"Criticizing the president is a form of treason and disloyalty, says DNC spokesperson masquerading as an NBC News journalist," independent journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted.

"Just a stunning thing to read from someone whose corporate job title is ‘journalist’ -- criticizing the president is illegitimate," Greenwald wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Several more media analysts used quotes when referring to Hunt as a journalist.

Others took hits at her network, which has been plagued by a series of scandals and ratings challenges the past year.

Critics have declared the president "Walkaway Joe" for often bolting from the microphone after his speeches on significant events, such as his prior addresses on Afghanistan and economic crises.

Putin ordered troops to eastern Ukraine Tuesday after first recognizing the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic as independent. The recognition came after a lengthy address in which Putin argued Ukraine is historically part of Russia and the current government in Ukraine is illegitimate.

Biden announced new sanctions on Tuesday against Russia , calling Kremlin-led activities in recent hours "the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine ," and the authorization of additional U.S. forces to the region, but maintained the United States has "no intention" of fighting Russia.

