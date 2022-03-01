Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine War: Russia state media prematurely declared victory, hailed 'new world' in now-deleted report

The post indicates it was meant to run on Feb. 26 at 8 a.m.

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Russian state-aligned media outlet RIA posted and deleted an article over the weekend that hailed Vladimir Putin for victory over Ukraine as Russia helps usher in a supposed "new world." 

In what some have already labeled an "embarrassing and revealing" mistake, RIA pushed the article out and quickly deleted it. The article carries a date and timestamp of Feb. 26 at 8 a.m. and remains web-archived and available via the WayBack Machine to read in full. 

The report starts off by underscoring the victory as "restoring" Russia’s unity, not just geographically returning the country to its historical borders and reversing "the tragedy of 1991," but also hailing the country’s ability to overcome "temporary division." 

PUTIN'S 40 MILES OF KILLING MACHINES TAUNT UKRAINE'S CAPITAL: LIVE UPDATES

  • russia invades ukraine
    A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital. ((AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

    In this frame from a footage released by the State service of special communication and information protection of Ukraine, firemen work inside the regional administration building in the city's central square of Kharkiv, Ukraine, after Russian shelling, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine's embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations.  (State service of special communication and information protection of Ukraine via AP)

    Sorting and collection center for aid for soldiers on the 5th day since start of large-scale Russian attacks in the country, in Dnipro, Ukraine on February 28, 2022. (Photo by Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    A satellite image shows a military convoy near Invankiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. Satellite image 2022  (Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

"Russia is restoring its historical fullness, gathering the Russian world, the Russian people together – in its entirety of Great Russians, Belarusians and Little Russians," the article said, according to a translation. "If we had abandoned this ... then we would not only betray the memory of our ancestors, but would also be cursed by our descendants for allowing the disintegration of the Russian land." 

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: KHARKIV PHOTOS SHOW CASUALTIES, DEVASTATION AS MASS EXODUS CONTINUES

And the article could not miss a chance to praise Putin for his role in the war, highlighting the Russian president's "historic responsibility."

"Now this problem is gone – Ukraine has returned to Russia," the article proclaims. "This does not mean that its statehood will be liquidated, but it will be reorganized, re-established and returned to its natural state of part of the Russian world."

"In what borders, in what form will the alliance with Russia be fixed (through the CSTO and the Eurasian Union or the Union State of Russia and Belarus )?" the article muses. "This will be decided after the end is put in the history of Ukraine as anti-Russia. In any case, the period of the split of the Russian people is coming to an end."

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: CCTV SHOWS MISSILE STRIKE ON GOVERNMENT BUILDING IN KHARKIV

The article makes the argument that Ukraine’s return was "inevitable," asking how the "old European capitals" could "seriously believe Moscow would give up Kyiv." 

The argument aligns with and builds on Putin’s argument presented the day before Russia launched its invasion, speaking to Ukraine’s history and basis in Russian history. 

The Ukrainian people have maintained a tenacious and staunch defense, thus far stymying the Russian army’s advance and preventing Moscow from achieving victory by Feb. 26, as the article would indicate. 

But the war remains in its infancy and no one can yet say how long it will continue. Ukraine and Russia engaged in an initial round of peace talks on Monday, with plans to reconvene later in the week. 

