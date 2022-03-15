Rep. Gallagher: 'We can't flinch' as Russia escalates pressure on Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., weighed in on what he expects to hear from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during his Wednesday address to Congress. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Gallagher called on the U.S. not to back down as Russia continues to escalate pressure and warns that China's support for Russia is the beginning of the new Cold War against America.

REP. MIKE GALLAGHER: Zelenskyy can go a long way towards inspiring the West to continue to provide lethal assistance, and this is going to get more difficult as the Russians escalate. They've reportedly started attacking supply lines near the Polish border, and that's why we can't flinch. We can't back down in the face of Russian pressure. And so I would like Zelenskyy to lay out exactly what he needs. Talk in particular about the role that those Polish MiG 29s could have played in allowing him to stand up to Russia.

The other thing I'd like him to address, and I don't know if he'll go there, is the role that China is playing in all of this in supporting Russia's slaughter in Ukraine. The Biden administration needs to stop playing footsie with the Chinese right now because they're trying to portray themselves as peacemakers. But behind the scenes, they're standing by their man in Moscow. And the harder this gets for Putin, the more dependent he's going to become on China, both as a destination for weapons supplies as well as energy sales. And so, we need to call out the role the Chinese are playing here. This alliance among authoritarian states is a feature of the new Cold War that China has launched against America. The sooner we recognize that, the sooner we can win the new Cold War.

