Rush Limbaugh: Treatment of Trump by Democrats, media has Americans 'quietly seething'

People across the country are "quietly seething" at the treatment of President Trump by Democrats and the media, according to conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

"I think that there is, across a vast expanse of this country, I think that there are millions and millions and millions of Americans who are quietly seething, quietly enraged over everything that has gone on since Trump was inaugurated," Limbaugh said Wednesday on his show.

Limbaugh cited the Russia investigation and recent allegations aimed at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as reasons why Americans are enraged, saying the media is not factoring in the damage they've done to their credibility.

"The Mueller investigation, the false, phony claims of collusion that amounted to nothing. The media’s acting like, 'Nothing happened. Okay. So we failed,'" Limbaugh said.

"Here comes this phony-baloney Kavanaugh thing where it is learned that an editor spiked the very bit of morsel evidence in the story that would have disqualified the story from running."

The radio host then said Trump could carry 40 states in next year's election due to the majority of "normal people" who are angry about the president's treatment.

"If Trump won 40 states, I don’t think I’d be surprised. I believe that America is still constituted by a majority of what I call normal people," Limbaugh said. "I think they’re all outraged over this. They’re livid and they’re seething.

"But the media’s never gonna find ’em and the media’s never gonna report their attitudes," he added, saying that the media "believes that all of America hates Trump."