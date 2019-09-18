Bill Bennett on NYT's uncorroborated Kavanaugh allegation: 'Dangerous time' in American politics

Fox News contributor Bill Bennett said on Wednesday that it's “a dangerous time,” in American politics, reacting to the New York Times piece - which was later revised - that alluded to further allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“It tells you about the state of our politics and this confirmation bias,” the former secretary of education and host of Fox Nation's, “Wise Guys” told "America’s Newsroom."

Bennett went on to say, “This is what worries me because we have now made the truth a matter, in some quarters, of what an individual believes and not based on the evidence. This is a dangerous time.”

The comments came after top 2020 Democratic contenders Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke, Cory Booker and Julian Castro announced on Sunday that Kavanaugh "must be impeached," after an uncorroborated and disputed allegation of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh resurfaced in the weekend New York Times piece.

The New York Times revised its story to include the fact that several friends of the alleged victim said she told them she did not recall the supposed sexual assault in question.

The major revision to the Times' reporting came several hours after various politicians, including virtually all major 2020 Democratic candidates for president, cited the Times' reporting as a reason to impeach Kavanaugh.

The Times piece by Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, adapted from their forthcoming book, asserted that a Kavanaugh classmate, Clinton-connected nonprofit CEO Max Stier, "saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student."

The revitalized, longshot push to get Kavanaugh removed from the high court comes as Democrats' apparent effort to impeach President Trump has largely stalled. Trump, for his part, suggested Sunday that Kavanaugh should sue for defamation.

Bennett went on to say, “What happens in an age in which we believe the only thing that matters is my truth, there is no such thing as objective truth. What prevents three or four women who are totally opposed to Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh saying ‘yep, I was there and I saw it.’”

