Liberal pundit tweets daydream of destroying president's property with car after Trump Plaza incident

A liberal commentator admitted on Wednesday that he often thinks about driving his car into Trump Plaza following an incident that took place at a Trump-branded property.

The bizarre admission was made after a car reportedly lost control and plowed through the lobby of a Trump Plaza condominium complex just outside New York City on Tuesday night.

Videos of the crash posted to social media shortly after 9 p.m. show a damaged black Mercedes-Benz inside the marble lobby of the 40-story luxury residential building in New Rochelle, N.Y., about 18 miles north of Manhattan.

Police told Fox News the driver and two pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing. Authorities said it is too early to tell if drugs or alcohol were involved. The crash is believed to have been an accident.

MSNBC GUEST SAYS HE WANTS 'PITCHFORKS AND TORCHES' OUTSIDE PRO-TRUMP EQUINOX CHAIRMAN'S HOUSE

On the heels of the report, Above the Law executive editor and occasional MSNBC guest Elie Mystal took to Twitter and said he sometimes thinks about doing the same -- except it wouldn't have been an accident.

"Real talk: When you come out of the parking lot of this mall/movie theater, you have to sit a red light staring right into this lobby. I’ve thought about driving my car through it EVERY TIME. Basic humanity keeps me from doing it, but JUST," Mystal wrote in a Twitter thread flagged by Mediaite. "The view in this picture is exactly the view you have from the stop light. It’s a long light. You have a lot of time to ... think."

Mystal went on to speculate that the incident wasn't an "accident," and said that he shouldn't be selected as a juror in the case.

"Anyway, innocent until proven guilty but ... 'accident' doesn’t seem likely to me. Maybe that’s my own bias. Defense counsel should NOT put me on this guy’s jury, I know too much," Mystal said, adding a smiley face emoji.

Last month, Mystal appeared on MSNBC and called for "pitchforks and torches" outside the Hamptons residence of Equinox and SoulCycle chairman Stephen Ross after it became known that he was hosting a fundraiser for President Trump.

"I want pitchforks and torches outside this man's house in the Hamptons," Mystal said. "I've been to the Hamptons, it's very nice. There's no reason it has to be. There's no reason he should be able to have a nice little party. There's no reason why people shouldn't be able to be outside of his house and making their voices peacefully understood."

Mystal has also said Trump supporters should be "destroyed" at the ballot box.

"You don't communicate it to them -- you beat them. Beat them. They are not the majority of this country. The majority of white people in this country are not a majority of the country," Mystal said while appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy."

"And all the people who are not fooled by this need to come together, go to the polls, go to the protests, do whatever you have to do. You do not negotiate with these people -- you destroy them."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.