Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published
Last Update 50 mins ago

Jack Keane says US 'must conduct a retaliatory strike' in wake of Saudi Arabia oil site attacks

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
close
Jack Keane on Saudi oil attacks: We have a major crisis on our handsVideo

Jack Keane on Saudi oil attacks: We have a major crisis on our hands

Retired Gen. Jack Keane calls attack in key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia a threat to the world economy.

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said Wednesday that the U.S. military “must conduct a retaliatory strike” against Iran following this past weekend's attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

“We have a major crisis on our hands here,” Keane told host Dana Perino on “The Daily Briefing.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo doubled down on his claim that Iran is responsible for the attacks, telling reporters earlier Wednesday that the strikes were “an act of war.”

SAUDI OIL ATTACKS AN 'ACT OF WAR' BY IRAN, NOT YEMEN REBELS, POMPEO CLAIMS

Two Saudi oil facilities hit by drone strikes, Pompeo blames IranVideo

Speaking in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Pompeo added that even if the "fraudulent claims" of responsibility by the Yemen Houthi rebels were true, "it doesn't change the fingerprints of the [Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] as having put at risk the global energy supply."

“In reality, this is not just an attack on the largest field in the Middle East and our allies, Saudi Arabia," Keane said. "It is an egregious act of war because it is an attack on the world’s economy."

POMPEO ACCUSES IRAN OF 'UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK' AFTER DRONES HIT SAUDI OIL FACILITIES

Keane said that since 1945, one of the core U.S. national interests has been to maintain and safeguard the Middle East oil flow in support of a stable global economy.

"As such, the United States and our allies can not let this stand," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Realistically now, we have to conduct a military retaliatory strike and the reason for that is we must impose costs on Iran to deter them from disrupting the world’s economy because that is what they are clearly focused on," Keane added. "At this point, words and sanctions are not doing that."

Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.