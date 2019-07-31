Rush Limbaugh on Tuesday's debate: 'Unimpressive' Dems 'don't have a plan'

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh reacted to Tuesday night's debate calling the candidates "unimpressive" and saying they seemingly didn't "have a plan."

"This group of people on that stage last night, to me, were singularly unimpressive. They were offering impossible, unworkable ideas. They seemed filled with histrionics," Limbaugh said on his radio show Wednesday.

"Most of them, not all, most of them seemed just very to... anger and frustration. Bernie Sanders was ticked off, he was mad about American health care."

Limbaugh blasted Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., and his health care plan saying that former President Barack Obama is responsible for the current state of health care and that Americans can't depend on Democrats for a solution.

"They don’t have a plan. Obamacare is a disaster. Medicare-for-all is a disaster. Look at VA health care. Who wants more of that? It’s not a model of excellence, it’s a nightmare," Limbaugh said.

The radio host also cast doubt that Democrats would be able to fix climate change, citing the current problems in cities run by liberal governments.

"These people are gonna fix the planet! They’re gonna save the planet! Climate change, all that? They’re gonna save us from all this horrible pollution? They can’t even empty the garbage right in their own cities!" Limbaugh said.

While many were impressed with Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson's performance Tuesday night, Limbaugh believes it is a sign the Democratic Party is in trouble.

"When Marianne Williamson is judged to have won the debate — and many people think she did... If Marianne Williamson made the best showing in the debate last night, you’re looking at a party in deep doo-doo."" Limbaugh said.