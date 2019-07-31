MSNBC's 'The Rachel Maddow Show' plummets to fifth most-watched cable news show

MSNBC’s once-mighty, far-left "The Rachel Maddow Show" plummeted to fifth overall among cable news programs during the month of July.

“The Rachel Maddow Show” finished the first quarter of 2019 as the No. 2 program in all of cable news, behind only Fox News Channel's “Hannity.” At the time, Maddow was so strong among the key demographic of adults age 25-54 that MSNBC touted her as cable news’ most-watched host.

But those times have changed significantly.

“The Rachel Maddow Show” finished the month of July as the No. 5 program on cable news, behind “Hannity,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Ingraham Angle” and “The Five.”

EX-MSNBC HOST KRYSTAL BALL RIPS FORMER NETWORK OVER RUSSIAN HOAX: ‘RACHEL MADDOW, YOU’VE GOT SOME EXPLAINING TO DO’

Maddow averaged 2.5 million viewers in July after averaging 3.1 million during Q1 and she’s in danger of dropping to sixth, as “Special Report with Bret Baier” nipped at her heels with 2.3 million viewers.

Many believe that Maddow’s far-left views are to blame, as she dedicated substantial airtime since Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016 to speculating about whether or not Trump colluded with Russia. Viewers began turning away when Maddow’s collusion theory was discredited by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report and testimony.

Ex-MSNBC host Krystal Ball even blasted her former colleague last week for floating wild “Russian conspiracy theories” that blew up when Mueller didn’t substantiate them.

“Rachel Maddow, you’ve got some explaining to do,” Ball said on The Hill’s “Rising.”

Ball noted that MSNBC and Maddow “built segment after segment, show after show, on building anticipation for a big reveal” that never arrived. Maddow is so liberal that the New York Times stops its straight-news reporters from appearing on her program because it’s too partisan, even for the paper that is widely criticized for leaning left itself.

Maddow also finished July as No. 5 among the key demo, averaging 384,000 viewers to finish behind “Hannity,” Tucker Carlson Tonight,” The Ingraham Angle” and “The Five.”

Forbes media guru Mark Joyella wrote about Maddow’s fall, noting that she was cable news’ most-watched host as recently as March 2018 but is now fifth.

“It's the first time since October 2018 that Maddow has finished outside the top three cable news shows among total viewers,” Joyella wrote.