11-year-old reporter who scored Warren debate interview: Journalism was what I always wanted to do

An 11-year-old Ohio boy got the opportunity to interview Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., one-on-one at Tuesday's debate.

Jaden Jefferson told Dana Perino Wednesday on "The Daily Briefing" he went to the Fox Theater in Detroit with the goal of interviewing one of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

"Her press secretary was the one who actually suggested the idea, even though I had the mindset I was going to have an interview," he said.

"We sat down in a bunch of rooms that were in one of the offices."

CRITICS SLAM CNN DEMOCRATIC DEBATE FOR IGNORING MUELLER, MOCK NETWORK'S 'OVER-THE-TOP' COVERAGE

In his interview, Jefferson asked Warren what she thought President Trump's worst policy initiative is, and noted she is not a fan of his.

"He's done really bad stuff every day," the lawmaker responded.

"I guess it's probably taking children away from their families down at the border."

Speaking to Perino, Jefferson said he found Tuesday's debate, "pretty exciting and pretty intense."

"I think a lot of questions were answered," he said, adding he heard a lot of criticism claiming former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., received too much airtime.

When Perino asked what the young journalist from Toledo thought of candidate Marianne Williamson, a Texas-born author, he smiled.

"I can't comment on that, because that's just one of my journalistic responsibilities," he said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On his dream of becoming a journalist, Jefferson remarked, "I was never a summer camp type of kid."

"It was always journalism and that's was what I always wanted to do."

Jefferson added he also writes, shoots and edits his own packages.