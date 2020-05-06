Tomi Lahren praises left-wing actress for speaking truth to Democrats and #MeToo movement

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren praised left-wing activist and actress Rose McGowan for speaking out against the apparent hypocrisy of some Democrats and #MeToo activists over sexual assault allegations against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"She's now taking not only her own political party but her own movement to task, over their lack of outrage in the alleged Joe Biden sexual assault chronicles," said Lahren on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts."

McGowan – an alleged victim of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein – has for weeks gone after Democratic politicians, media outlets and #MeToo movement activists whom she accuses of downplaying allegations made by former Biden Senate staffer, Tara Reade.

“I used to be a proud Democrat,” McGowan said in an emotional message on social media late last month.

The former "Charmed" actress also went after onetime co-star Alyssa Milano, accusing her of failing to offer support for Reade after she went to bat for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

“You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie,” McGowan wrote. “You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME.”

"I will probably never agree with Rose McGowan on anything, ever again, but I do give credit where credit is due," said Lahren, "She is consistent and she will call her own 'team' to the carpet."

Milano appeared to change her stance on Reade's claims after more corroboration of her allegations surfaced.

“I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder,” Milano tweeted. “I hear and see you, Tara.”

Lahren noted that Milano appeared to change her tune following McGowan's criticism.

"After being called out by McGowan, Milano did post a tweet saying she wants Reade to be heard blah blah blah..." said Lahren.

TOMI LAHREN: WHY 'MADE IN AMERICAN' MATTERS WITH OR WITHOUT A PANDEMIC

"But point is, would any of the #MeToo'ers have piped up against Biden at all if not for Rose McGowan?" she asked rhetorically.

"I’m going to go ahead and say I highly doubt it," Lahren continued. "Not that I’m surprised. In my opinion, having experienced it firsthand, the liberals and the feminists are typically only interested in advocating for, supporting, and defending the people and victims that fit their narrative."

"I don’t see many feminists coming to the defense of me, Sarah Palin, Sarah Sanders, Ivanka, Melania, Kellyanne, and the list goes on."

"I am glad she is finally starting to realize that the DNC, her party, her cohorts are as fake as a Hollywood movie set," Lahren concluded, "Keep holding their feet to the fire, Rose."

