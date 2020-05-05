Tomi Lahren: Why 'Made in America' mattered before, during and after this pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren is doubling down on calls to help American ranchers, many of whom were already struggling before the U.S. agriculture industry was hammered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"There’s been a lot of talk about a resurgence of 'Made In America,' especially after this pandemic has decimated many businesses, industries, and Americans," said Lahren on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts" on Monday, "but it shouldn’t take a freakin’ global pandemic to do it!"

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association predicted the cattle industry will be hit with a $13.6 billion loss due to the pandemic, impacting ranchers across the country.

"For years now I’ve joined American ranchers in their plea for mandatory country-of-origin labeling on our beef products," continued Lahren, who was raised in a ranching family in South Dakota.

"As shocking as it sounds, unless you raise and butcher livestock yourself or purchase your beef from an independent rancher, you have no idea where your beef is from," she said.

The Department of Agriculture revoked regulations requiring imported meat products to be labeled with their country of origin in March 2016.

In September 2019, before the U.S. and the world were hit by COVID-19, Lahren exposed the plight of American ranchers on her Fox Nation show "No Interruption."

Bill Bullard, rancher and CEO of R-Calf told Lahren that one of the biggest issues for the industry is that the U.S. government allows foreign-raised meat to be packaged as a domestic product.

"What the government is currently allowing the importers to do is bring in a foreign product, run it through a U.S. meat processing firm and all they have to do is unwrap the package, rewrap the package and put a "Product of the U.S.A." label on it and throw the foreign label in the garbage," said Bullard.

"That sneaky and deceptive practice has allowed greedy meatpackers to undercut our American ranchers, who are left unable to differentiate their product from that foreign stuff," argued Lahren.

TOMI LAHREN: YOU CAN SMOKE CRACK IN L.A. BUT DON'T YOU DARE VIOLATE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDERS

"I know you might not give a hoot about saving American ranchers, and that's fine. But still, you should care where your meat is coming from," she said.

"Our American ranchers, their families, their legacies, their way of life is in grave danger," Lahren concluded. "But if we lose our American beef and meat producers, it's the American consumers who will truly be in trouble."

Fox News Yael Halon and Hunter Davis contributed to this report