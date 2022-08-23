Robert Davi on helming forthcoming Hunter Biden biopic: 'I felt like Peter Finch — mad as hell'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor and singer Robert Davi felt like "Network" protagonist Howard Beale when he heard about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, the director of the forthcoming film "My Son Hunter" told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday.

Davi, who played James Bond villain Franz Sanchez in 1989's "License to Kill" and also starred in "The Goonies" and "Die Hard," said allegations against the younger Biden also deserve movie treatment.

Davi said documentary filmmakers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney approached him in 2021 with the script and asked him to direct the production.

"They had seen a film I had done… ‘The Dukes’ — that I did several years ago that won about 10 awards and they'd been waiting to do something," he said.

ALASKA SUES FEDS OVER POLLUTED LANDS GOVERNOR SAYS DC ‘KNOWINGLY’ TRANSFERRED

"And this popped into my hands. And I was frustrated, like all of America watching that Biden story: the laptop story being buried, continually buried — except for people like [host Jesse Watters] that brought it forward. So when it came into my hands, I was like Peter Finch in ‘Network’ — I'm as mad as hell and I'm not going to take it anymore, as the American people are."

Davi said the film, like many other projects from the Irish-American documentarians behind it, was funded through crowd-sourcing.

FAUCI DENIES RETIREMENT IS DUE TO GOP PROMISE TO INVESTIGATE

During the interview, he praised the cast, which includes British actor Laurence Fox in the lead role as Hunter Biden.

Fox has come under fire in his home country for criticisms of "woke" culture and governmental coronavirus restrictions.

WHITE HOUSE ADVISER ‘FACT CHECKS’ VOTERS OUTRAGE OVER HIGH GAS PRICES, INFLATION

Davi called Fox as "great English actor" and lamented the fact his aforementioned views have gotten him "a bit canceled in England."

Former "Star Wars: Mandalorian" star Gina Carano is also featured in "My Son Hunter" as a Secret Service agent, while "Dynasty" star John James plays President Biden.

The film develops through the eyes of a 23-year-old stripper who "hooks up with Hunter," Davi said.

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

"[She] doesn't know who he is initially, and now we unfold the story — and she finds out about the corruption with the Chinese, with the Ukrainians, with the Russians. It's quite a terrific story. And it's got a lot of humor and heart," he said, adding it tastefully handles the first son's alleged drug abuse — with Davi disclosing he has experienced addiction within his own family.

"I also wanted to humanize the relationship between father and son, while at the same time showing the corruption and the underbelly, the psychology behind the codependency that Hunter had with his dad, as well as with the drugs."

The film premieres Sept. 7.