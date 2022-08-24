Crist slams DeSantis voters after winning Florida gubernatorial nomination: 'I don't want your vote'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Rep. Charlie Crist had some harsh words for supporters of his Republican opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his first press conference as the Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wednesday morning.

"Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. And I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there," Crist said during his first press conference in St. Petersburg as Florida's Democratic gubernatorial nominee.

Crist added that he only wants the vote of those who "care about our state," including "Good Democrats, good independents [and] good Republicans." Crist said the "silent majority" spoke out during the state's primary elections Tuesday night.

Crist's first press conference since Tuesday's primary elections highlighted the nominee's platform and top issues, including expanding abortion rights and access, protecting LQBTQ+ rights and protecting immigrants living in the U.S., all while slamming DeSantis.

"The guy is anti-democracy, I'll be pro-democracy, he's anti-women, I'll be pro-women. He's anti-African American. I'm pro-African American, I'm pro-Floridian. And he's against Florida," Crist said.

Crist also criticized DeSantis' possible 2024 White House bid, saying DeSantis "has taken his eye off the ball of this most beautiful state in the country." DeSantis has so far deflected any talk surrounding his possible bid for the 2024 presidency, despite polls showing him and former President Donald Trump as the clear GOP favorites.

Crist continued on to praise President Biden, noting his enthusiasm to work with him if voted to the governor's office in November. Crist specifically mentioned Ukraine's current state in its war against Russia and the lowering of gas prices, stating it was all thanks to Biden.

"President Biden, I think, is an amazing man. And I can't wait till he comes to the Sunshine State. And I know that he will. I know he will because he's a good man," Crist said of the president.

Crist also highlighted Florida's need for a governor with "decency" and "compassion," saying DeSantis "has no compassion for people" while also speaking highly of the president.

Crist stated he will announce a running mate soon, saying he is prioritizing "decency, kindness [and] compassion" in a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Crist, who has represented Florida's 13th Congressional District since 2017, beat Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried in the state's Democratic primary on Tuesday, taking 59.7% of the vote. Fried came in second with 35.3%. Crist will now face Republican incumbent DeSantis in November.