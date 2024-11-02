Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Rogan grills Fetterman about amnesty in border bill, Dems using migration to turn swing states 'blue forever'

'But didn't that deal also involve amnesty?' Rogan asked of the bill Democrats have condemned Republicans for rejecting

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Rogan grills Fetterman on border bill touted by Democrats: 'Didn't that deal also involve amnesty?' Video

Rogan grills Fetterman on border bill touted by Democrats: 'Didn't that deal also involve amnesty?'

After Senator John Fetterman knocked Republicans for rejecting a controversial border bill, podcaster Joe Rogan held his feet to the fire and spoke about the theory that Democrats are using immigration to turn swing states blue.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Podcaster Joe Rogan pressed Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman on Saturday over how the Democratic Party has weaponized immigration politics in recent years.

Rogan spoke to Fetterman about a wide variety of political topics ranging from how Donald Trump won in 2016 to how immigration stands as a key issue in the election today. Many Democrats often cite a bipartisan border bill that was struck down in late May, arguing Republicans don't want to solve the issue, while many Republicans respond that the bill made too many compromises on immigration that ultimately made it a non-starter.

Fetterman paraphrased a politician from decades ago who suggested that both Republicans and Democrats don't actually want to solve the ongoing immigration crisis, arguing he was vindicated by how Republicans in 2024 "had an opportunity to do a comprehensive border-bipartisan-and that went down because Trump, he declared that that's a bad deal after it was negotiated with the other side."

The podcast host, however, recalled that the deal made many concessions that Republicans concerned about the border found to be unacceptable.

Rogan spoke to Fetterman

Podcaster Joe Rogan spoke to Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman about illegal immigration on Saturday. ("The Joe Rogan Experience")

JOE ROGAN TELLS TRUMP THE ‘WILD S---’ HE SAYS FUELED HIS POPULARITY DURING THREE-HOUR PODCAST INTERVIEW

"But didn't that deal also involve amnesty?" Rogan asked.

"It did, yeah," Fetterman said. 

"And didn't that deal also involve a significant number of illegal aliens being allowed into the country every year, I think it was 2 million people?" Rogan asked.

"It, uh, well, yeah," Fetterman replied.

Rogan continued, noting that ultimately, "it was still the same sort of situation and their fear is exactly what I talked about. That these people will be moved to swing states and that that will be used to essentially rig those states and turn them blue forever."

Fetterman responded that he is not sure that's the case.

"I think it's really like it's important that we have to have an honest conversation-" Fetterman began.

undreds of migrants are heading in a migrant caravan called the 'Rey de Reyes' toward the United States

Hundreds of migrants are heading in a migrant caravan called the "Rey de Reyes" toward the United States along the roads of southern Mexico in La Venta, the present-day Mexican state of Tabasco on October 22, 2024. (Photo by Adri Salido/Anadolu via Getty Images)

TRUMP APPEARED ON JOE ROGAN'S PODCAST FOR NEARLY THREE HOURS: HERE ARE THE TOP MOMENTS

Rogan said that it seemed "logical" that if enough people came in illegally and settled in swing states, got on a path to citizenship, then "you could essentially rig those states."

"Undeniably, immigration is changing our nation," Fetterman said. "I haven't spent a lot of time in Texas but it's very clear that immigration has remade Texas and I think it's generally, it's a good thing."

Fetterman rejects narrative of Russia interference winning 2016 election for Trump Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.