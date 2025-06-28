Rod Stewart says he backs Brexit leader Nigel Farage in wide-ranging political discussion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rod Stewart got political this week, saying he supports Brexit leader Nigel Farage over current Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"It’s hard for me because I’m extremely wealthy, and I deserve to be, so a lot of it doesn’t really touch me," the "Maggie May" singer told The London Times in a piece published Friday.

"But that doesn’t mean I’m out of touch. For instance, I’ve read about Starmer cutting off the fishing in Scotland and giving it back to the EU. That hasn’t made him popular. We’re fed up with the Tories. We’ve got to give Farage a chance. He’s coming across well."

Farage founded the Brexit Party in 2019, which eventually turned into the populist Reform UK, which he leads.

His party would be on track to get the most seats in parliament if a general election were held this year, according to new polling, Sky News reported this week. The next general election is scheduled for 2029.

Earlier this year, Reform UK had a series of electoral wins after it secured parliamentary, mayoral and several local election seats in what Farage said is proof that Reform UK is "now the opposition party to this Labour government."

"What options have we got?" Stewart replied when a reporter expressed surprise at his support for Farage. "I know some of his family. I know his brother, and I quite like him.

"Starmer’s all about getting us out of Brexit, and I don’t know how he’s going to do that. Still, the country will survive. It could be worse. We could be in the Gaza Strip."

The 80-year-old had harsher words for American conservatives, especially when it comes to Ukraine.

"Did you see the way [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy was treated for not wearing a tie when he went to the White House? I could have jumped on [President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance]," the singer, who temporarily took in a displaced family from Ukraine in 2022, said.

"And it backfired because no one liked it. You’ve got the other d-------, the one with the motor car company, coming in wearing a baseball cap. … Mate, it’s depressing."

He was referring to Elon Musk, who has since left the administration.

Stewart also had thoughts on the Israel-Hamas war.

"It’s depressing what’s going on in the Gaza Strip," he said. "[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu doesn’t realize that this is what happened to his people under the Nazis, total annihilation. And Trump is going to turn the Gaza Strip into Miami?"

The Brit also said he was "disappointed" Trump is moving "away from Europe, as America were our strongest allies."

He said it also upset him that the U.S. is "signing a $47 billion arms deal with Israel. I think the British are still selling arms to the Israelis. How is it ever going to stop?"