Zelenskyy speaks out after public spat with Trump, Vance, says dustup 'bad for both sides'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not apologize for the heated exchange with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, but told Fox News in an exclusive interview he is confident their relationship can be salvaged.

"Mr. President, do you think your relationship with President Trump after today can be salvaged?" Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier asked Zelenskyy.

"Yes, of course, because it's relations more than two presidents. It's the historical relations, strong relations between our people. And that's why I always began…to thank your people from our people," Zelenskyy said during an exclusive interview on "Special Report" Friday.

"Of course, thankful to the president and, of course, to Congress. But first of all, to your people… we wanted very much to have all this [sic] strong relations and where it counted. We will have it."

Zelenskyy said he was "not sure we did something bad" when asked about the heated exchange but conceded the dustup was "bad for both sides."

Zelenskyy's meeting with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance erupted into a shouting match at the White House Friday that was seen worldwide. The Ukrainian president traveled to the U.S. to meet with Trump after the commander-in-chief said a peace negotiation to end the war between Ukraine and Russia is in its final stages.

The Trump administration was also working to ink an agreement with Ukraine that would allow the U.S. access to Ukraine’s minerals in exchange for support the U.S. has offered the nation since war broke out in 2022, as part of the peace deal.

The Oval Office throwdown led to a canceled press conference, a minerals deal off the table and Trump asking the Ukrainian president to leave, a White House official confirmed.

