Rod Blagojevich attacks 'Soviet-style politics' behind Trump charges: 'Stalin is dancing in the streets'

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, D., is targeting the Justice Department, mainstream media and extremists in his own party for what he views as a collective onslaught against former President Donald Trump on the heels of last week's federal indictment.

"Abraham Lincoln is rolling over in his grave and Joseph Stalin is dancing in the streets," Blagojevich told Brian Kilmeade Wednesday on "Fox News Tonight."

Trump was arraigned at a Miami courthouse Tuesday over charges relating to alleged improper retention of classified records. If convicted on the 37 counts, he could face decades in prison.

"Soviet-style politics has now found a place in the United States," Blagojevich said, leaning into his criticism of the "hyper-partisan" mainstream media's treatment of the former president.

"A free society cannot survive without a free press, and the job of a free press, whether you like someone or not, is to try to be as fair as you possibly can be and to be able to give both sides an opportunity to air their differences. The press today… they're supposed to be a watchdog. They've become an attack dog for the people against Trump, and it's wrong, and it's scary. I think the American people need to wake up."

The former Illinois governor, who served from 2003 to 2009, cited his own run-ins with what he criticized as a "corrupt" and "dishonest" justice system, particularly for allegations that he attempted to sell Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat after he was elected president in 2008.

Convicted on corruption charges and impeached, he began serving his 14-year prison sentence in 2012 until Trump commuted his sentence during his presidency in 2020. To this day, Blagojevich argues he did nothing wrong.

"This goes to the very heart of our democracy," he added of the allegedly "weaponized" justice system during Wednesday's segment.

"You could just bring accusations from the Department of Justice that I know from my own experience is corrupt, dishonest and that they rig the system… and do something like this to a president of the United States, who is the leading presidential candidate of the party that's not mine.

"They're doing it to the Republican candidate, and they're getting away with it in broad daylight," he continued.

Kilmeade noted that it was "virtually confirmed" that Trump had classified documents in his possession, but the handling the situation would have been much easier if he had admitted he took some to put together his "Letters to Trump" book containing letters from foreign leaders.

Blagojevich said he sees what the media is doing to Trump and understands the role they play in shaping public opinion.

"They went with the narrative, they ran with the narrative [in my case], and that's exactly what they're doing today with President Trump."

