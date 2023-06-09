Trump could face decades in prison if convicted on all federal charges

Former President Trump could face decades in prison if convicted on all 37 federal counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation.

Trump was indicted on 37 federal counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements.

The maximum terms of imprisonment per count were included on the "penalty sheet" of the indictment.

But those maximum terms of imprisonment are guidelines, and ultimately, each count’s maximum sentence is up to the discretion of the judge presiding over the case.

TRUMP INDICTED ON 37 FEDERAL COUNTS OUT OF SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH'S INVESTIGATION INTO CLASSIFIED RECORDS

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Friday pointed to the "gravity" of the charges against the former president, but stressed that the defendants "must be presumed innocent until proven guilty."

"It's very important for me to note that the defendants in this case must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," Smith said Friday. "To that end, my office will seek a speedy trial in this matter, consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused."

Trump is charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, which falls under the Espionage Act, each carrying a maximum prison sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $250,000.

SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH POINTS TO 'GRAVITY' OF CRIMES TRUMP IS CHARGED WITH

Trump is also charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and/or a maximum fine of $250,000.

Trump was also charged with two counts of withholding documents or records, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or a maximum fine of $250,000.

Trump was also charged with one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, which carries a 20-year maximum sentence and/or a maximum fine of $250,000.

Trump is also charged with making a false statement, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 5 years and/or a maximum fine of $250,000, and one count of "scheme to conceal," which also carries a maximum prison sentence of 5 years and/or a maximum fine of $250,000.

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP SAYS INDICTMENT IS 'ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL'

Trump has been ordered to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

Trump told Fox News Digital he plans to plead not guilty.