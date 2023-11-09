Rob Lowe to host FOX Nation docudrama celebrating the 250th anniversary of a milestone moment in US history

In one of the most daring and defining moments in U.S. history, American patriots rose up against British rule and sent a message to Parliament and the Crown - no taxation without representation. Ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, FOX Nation is taking a closer look at this pivotal moment and how it further ignited the flame of revolution.

Hosted by award-winning actor Rob Lowe, FOX Nation's four-part docudrama "Liberty or Death: Boston Tea Party" tells the story of the revolutionary night, with Lowe narrating alongside dramatic reenactments.

Under the cloud of night, American patriots dumped 342 chests of tea imported by the British East India Company into the Boston harbor at Griffin’s Wharf on December 16, 1773.

As one of the first major acts of defiance, the move further inspired the angry colonists who were growing weary of British rule in the Americas.

"[The event] broke the rules to fight an empire and set the stage for a revolution. This was the spark that lit the torch of liberty," Lowe said in a trailer for the series.

"In one night, they showed the world that free people could rise up against unchecked power," he continued.

On that cold December evening, a large group of men, many of whom were members of the Sons of Liberty, declared to the world's most powerful empire that the colonies would not be ruled by tyranny.

As the 250th anniversary approaches, Lowe also revealed he has a personal connection to the events in Boston and the men who spilled the tea.

"My own great-, great-, great-, great, great-grandfather was one of those patriots," Lowe told People Magazine. "A Hessian soldier commissioned to fight with the British, who was taken prisoner at the battle of Trenton, switched sides and went on to fight for the American cause. Just one of the countless stories that make up this rich tapestry of our nation's past."

Less than two years after the events in Boston, the shot heard around the world would send the colonies into a war for independence and change the course of western history.

The Boston Tea Party played an essential role in America's formation, and FOX Nation is bringing the conversations, planning and execution of one of the nation's most legendary moments to life. Catch "Liberty or Death: Boston Tea Party," streaming exclusively on FOX Nation on November 19.

