Polish president attends Pulaski Day Parade, honoring hero of the American Revolutionary War

“I came here, where freedom is being defended, to serve it, and to live or die for it." Brigadier General Casimir Pulaski said in a letter to General George Washington

By Danuta Hamlin Fox News
Published
Casimir Pulaski Monument unveiled in Detroit on September 4, 1966 Video

Casimir Pulaski Monument unveiled in Detroit on September 4, 1966

On September 4, 1966, a monument was unveiled in Detroit to commemorate Casimir Pulaski, a Polish hero of the American Revolutionary War. (WJBK Fox 2)

Polish President Andrzej Duda was in New York City last week when he joined the Polish-American community in celebration of the annual Pulaski Day Parade. The president, accompanied by other distinguished guests, was all smiles, dancing a polonaise, shaking hands and posing for pictures with festive participants.

President Duda at a parade with Piotr Gilinski, Adrian Kubicki and others

Polish President Andrzej Duda, center, flanked by Minister of Culture Piotr Gliński, left, and Consul General Adrian Kubicki in New York City. (Danuta Hamlin)

The parade commemorates Count Casimir Pulaski, a Polish military commander and hero of the American Revolutionary War. His crucial contributions to the victory for American liberty helped cement the strong bonds between the two nations that continue to this day.  

President Duda pictured smiling with two girls and a woman at the Pulaski Day Parade

Polish President Andrzej Duda at Pulaski Day Parade in New York City.  (Danuta Hamlin)

Born in Warsaw to a family of nobleman, Pulaski became one of the leading military commanders fighting to free the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth from Russian domination. In July 1777, following a recommendation by Benjamin Franklin, Pulaski traveled to North America to offer his renowned skills in the American Revolutionary War

A portrait drawing of Count Casimir Pulaski

Casimir Pulaski(1747-1779), a Polish patriot was a hero of the American Revolution, acting as a U.S. colonial army officer. (Bettmann/Getty Images)

He is credited with saving George Washington's life by taking command and stalling British forces during a skirmish. Just two years later, in 1779, Pulaski lost his own life in Georgia during the Battle of Savannah. He was only 34 years old.

Black and white drawing of Count Casimir Pulaski killed on a horse during the attack on Georgia in 1779

Polish soldier Count Casimir Pulaski (1745 - 1779) is fatally wounded during the attack on Savannah, Georgia Oct. 9, 1779. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)

Pulaski is known as the "father of the American cavalry" and remembered as a hero who fought for independence and freedom in both Poland and the United States. 

In 2009, President Obama signed a joint resolution of the House and the Senate making Pulaski an honorary U.S. citizen.

People march in attendance at the Pulaski Day Parade in New York City

Pulaski Day Parade marching up Fifth Avenue, New York City on October 1, 2023.   (Danuta Hamlin)

The Annual Pulaski Day Parade on 5th Avenue brings together Americans of Polish descent, giving them the opportunity to celebrate their heritage and showcase traditions that were brought to the United States by their ancestors’ generations ago.

Danuta Hamlin joined Fox News Channel in 1997.  She is the author of two books: The Manuscript and "Camp Nel." 