Trump campaign unfazed by Buttigieg, Klobuchar cash hauls, RNC boss Ronna McDaniel says

Reports of big post-debate cash hauls by Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg pose no threat to the Trump 2020 campaign, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Friday.

"There's no bigger juggernaut right now in fundraising than President Trump," McDaniel said on Fox News' "Hannity."

"The RNC and President Trump combined raised $125 million in the third quarter," she continued. "We have $156 million cash on hand and there's nobody even close."

BIG POST-DEBATE CASH HAULS FOR BUTTIGIEG, KLOBUCHAR COULD SPELL TROUBLE FOR BIDEN

Democrats were likely talking up the Klobuchar and Buttigieg fundraising boosts amid signs that the candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden, who had been the party's 2020 frontrunner, seems to be "waning," McDaniel said.

"It's been three debates," she said. "He's not been able to solidify any frontrunner status. And now the donors are saying, 'Oh my goodness, we've got to find another person'." (The Democrats have actually had four rounds of debates since late June -- in Miami, Detroit, Houston and Westerville, Ohio.)

Biden's lead in the polls appears to be "dissipating," McDaniel continued. But she acknowledged the Democratic presidential primary field isn't likely to thin out anytime soon.

During a campaign stop in New Hampshire's capital city, Klobuchar told the crowd she had raised $1.1 million in the 24 hours following Tuesday’s Democratic debate in Ohio.

"That shows something happened, that people were watching and they responded. And that is a very big deal for us," Klobuchar said.

Additionally, Buttigieg's campaign touted his reported $1.1 million haul as "one of our biggest fundraising days yet."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.