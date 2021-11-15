Rittenhouse prosecutor Binger led 'clown show' of firearm fallacies: Dana Loesch

Kenosha County attorneys Thomas Binger and James Kraus were figures in a "clown show" of a prosecution against defendant Kyle Rittenhouse, most notably with their overt lack of basic understanding of firearms, gun rights advocate and radio host Dana Loesch said Monday.

Loesch, a former spokesperson for the Virginia-based National Rifle Association, told "Fox News Primetime" that Binger proved his need for basic firearms training when he flagged the entire courtroom by mishandling an Armalite-style rifle – with his finger on the trigger and the stock not shouldered properly.

RITTENHOUSE DEFENSE CRITICIZES PROSECUTION'S PROVOCATION CHARGE IN CLOSING ARGUMENTS: LIVE UPDATES

She went on to compare Binger and Kraus to Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's ne'er-do-well characters in the 2008 film "Step Brothers":

"After some of the arguments that I have heard from what I’m calling ‘Brennan & Dale of the Step Brothers law firm’ – [Binger] flags the entire courtroom and jury – and to be honest I’m surprised that a bailiff or … a state trooper in the courtroom didn’t intervene," she said.

"Something else in the closing argument that were interesting to me; Kraus a.k.a. Dale Doback [said] oh there is no left- or right-handed firearms: Well, actually there is."

Loesch went on to say that she believes Rittenhouse, who is charged in the deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, showed better firearms discipline in courtroom exhibit videos of that night in August of 2020 than the two prosecutors trying the case against him.

She added that the media and political left have tried to make the case about race, when in fact it is about a White then-minor shooting three White men.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All I saw was a White convicted pedophile who got out of a mental institution and decided to go to a riot and help burn down Black-owned businesses another White domestic abuser whose charges included strangulation and kidnapping, and another White criminal who was carrying a firearm," she said.

Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards had maintained in court filings from July that Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.