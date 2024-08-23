RFK Jr. endorsing Trump roils social media: 'Just tore down the modern Democrat Party!!!'

Both conservative and liberal social media users reacted strongly to independent 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspending his campaign and endorsing former President Trump on Friday.

"I've made the heart-wrenching decision to suspend my campaign and to support President Trump. This decision is agonizing for me because of the difficulties it causes me, and my children and my friends," Kennedy said on Friday afternoon.

At his press conference in Phoenix, Ariz., Kennedy accused the Democratic Party of waging "continual legal warfare against both President Trump and myself," and running "a sham" Democratic primary election that he said prevented him from having a fair shot at the White House.

"In an honest system, I believe I would have won the election," he said. "I no longer believe that I have a realistic past of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control."

Conservatives on social media applauded Kennedy’s move.

Business owner and podcast host Patrick Bet-David remarked on the major impact he believes Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump will have on the election.

"RFK jr officially endorsed Trump and removed his name from the ballot in 10 swing states. This has a BIGGER impact on the campaign than the JD Vance VP pick. JD Vance got the conservatives but RFK will attract the independents. The timing of the announcement is monumental."

Donald Trump Jr. exclaimed, "RFK Jr endorses Trump!!! UNITY Let’s Go!!!!"

Conservative influencer duo The Hodge Twins praised the independent candidate, stating, "We may disagree on some things but at least RFK Jr is an honorable man. Putting his country first to beat the communists."

The Federalist CEO and co-founder Sean Davis endorsed Kennedy’s message about supporting Trump and finding a way to hold government corruption accountable.

"RFK Jr. is 100% correct," he wrote. "Our government is immoral. It is corrupt. It is authoritarian and tyrannical. It hates the people. It hates the rule of law. And if our nation is going to survive, the regime running this country has to be defeated and destroyed."

"RFK JR. JUST TORE DOWN THE MODERN DEMOCRAT PARTY!!!" said podcaster Graham Allen while quoting Kennedy saying, "It became the party of war, censorship, corruption, big Pharma, big tech, and big money."

Former NCAA swimmer and conservative activist Riley Gaines wrote, "RFK is delivering his remarks so well. Brutally honest, respectable, undeniable. This is powerful."

Liberals, however, raged against Kennedy’s speech and new alliance with their chief political opponent.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod said, "Robert F. Kennedy was my political hero. He battled fiercely & eloquently against poverty, injustice and for economic fairness. Sadly RFK Jr, who made a rambling exit from the race today, proves that sometimes an apple DOES fall far from the tree... in this case, down a hill and over a cliff."

"Robert F. Kennedy Sr. would have been appalled to see his son cut a deal to drop out for he[Sic] race and endorse Trump," he added.

Kennedy’s sister, activist and lawyer Kerry Kennedy, denounced her brother’s speech and endorsement. In a statement she posted on X, she and other members of the Kennedy family said in part, "Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story."

Prominent social media liberal John Pavlovitz commented, "RFK Jr endorsing Trump is like E. coli endorsing diarrhea."

Liberal journalist Aaron Rupar mocked the announcement, stating, "My thoughts on RFK Jr are that if you don't want an anti-vax loon making federal health policy under a second Trump administration, vote for Kamala Harris."