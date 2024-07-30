Kamala Harris supporters unsure when asked about VP's policy accomplishments

Attendees of Vice President Kamala Harris’ address to the American Federation of Teachers' Convention last week struggled in interviews to pinpoint specific policy accomplishments by the presidential hopeful

"I really don't know much of what she did," Bernard, an independent voter from New York, told Fox News Digital Thursday at the annual event in Houston, Texas.

"I'm not sure I know enough about her accomplishments to answer that question," said Eric, a Harris supporter from Massachusetts.

Harris' address to ATF members highlighted campaign hot-button topics, such as eliminating voter ID to expand mail-in voting, banning assault rifles, protecting LGBTQ+ rights and restoring national access to abortion .

Two attendees told Fox News Digital that the Biden-Harris administration "delivered for working people" and described the vice president as "a great provider for working people, especially children."

Rich from New Jersey said Harris has been "at the forefront of human rights, civil rights and LGBTQ rights since she was a prosecutor in California."

April from Illinois said Harris is "inspirational to so many" by becoming vice president as a woman. "To have a female VP in the White House is incredible and amazing," she said.

Amy from New York said she applauds the vice president for "leading the nation and empowering women," and advocating for "women's rights" and "to ban assault weapons."

Supporters applauded Harris' support for unions.

"Kamala Harris supports our union values. She supports our collective bargaining, and she supports the power of a union to improve wages for working families across the country," said Ron from Kansas.

Loan forgiveness was also mentioned by attendees, referring to the administration's student debt handouts.

Cassandra from Michigan described loan forgiveness as "life changing" under the Biden administration. And another proud Harris supporter cited loan forgiveness and said Harris is "still defending and supporting the Affordable Care Act."

"She fights for education," Michelle from Texas added.

Attendees highlighted her titles as California attorney general, senator and vice president, but little was said about her time in those roles.

"I guess she definitely made her stamp in history of being the first African American female vice president, and soon to be the first president as a woman of color," said a New York attendee.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.