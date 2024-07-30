Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals

Kamala Harris supporters unsure when asked about VP's policy accomplishments

'I'm not sure I know enough about her accomplishments to answer that question,' one supporter told Fox News Digital

By Elizabeth Heckman Fox News
Published
close
American Federation of Teachers' Convention attendees discuss Kamala Harris' record Video

American Federation of Teachers' Convention attendees discuss Kamala Harris' record

Fox News Digital spoke with attendees at the convention to discuss her accomplishments throughout her political career.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Attendees of Vice President Kamala Harris’ address to the American Federation of Teachers' Convention last week struggled in interviews to pinpoint specific policy accomplishments by the presidential hopeful

"I really don't know much of what she did," Bernard, an independent voter from New York, told Fox News Digital Thursday at the annual event in Houston, Texas.

"I'm not sure I know enough about her accomplishments to answer that question," said Eric, a Harris supporter from Massachusetts.

BORDER CZAR KAMALA HARRIS VISITS HOUSTON WEEKS AFTER JOCELYN NUNGARAY ALLEGEDLY MURDERED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Harris in Texas

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 25: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the American Federation of Teachers' 88th National Convention on July 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.  (Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

Harris' address to ATF members highlighted campaign hot-button topics, such as eliminating voter ID to expand mail-in voting, banning assault rifles, protecting LGBTQ+ rights and restoring national access to abortion.

Two attendees told Fox News Digital that the Biden-Harris administration "delivered for working people" and described the vice president as "a great provider for working people, especially children."

Rich from New Jersey said Harris has been "at the forefront of human rights, civil rights and LGBTQ rights since she was a prosecutor in California."

April from Illinois said Harris is "inspirational to so many" by becoming vice president as a woman. "To have a female VP in the White House is incredible and amazing," she said.

Amy from New York said she applauds the vice president for "leading the nation and empowering women," and advocating for "women's rights" and "to ban assault weapons." 

Supporters applauded Harris' support for unions. 

"Kamala Harris supports our union values. She supports our collective bargaining, and she supports the power of a union to improve wages for working families across the country," said Ron from Kansas. 

Loan forgiveness was also mentioned by attendees, referring to the administration's student debt handouts.

Cassandra from Michigan described loan forgiveness as "life changing" under the Biden administration. And another proud Harris supporter cited loan forgiveness and said Harris is "still defending and supporting the Affordable Care Act."

"She fights for education," Michelle from Texas added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Attendees highlighted her titles as California attorney general, senator and vice president, but little was said about her time in those roles.

"I guess she definitely made her stamp in history of being the first African American female vice president, and soon to be the first president as a woman of color," said a New York attendee.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Kamala Harris eyes governors from battleground states as possible VP picks Video

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.