WATCH: Anti-Biden protester derails Kennedy interview with blood-curdling screams

An interview with a prominent Kennedy family member was derailed by an anti-Biden protester on Thursday with blood-curdling screams.

Speaking with liberal outlet CNN ahead of her family offering its endorsement of President Biden in Philadelphia, Kerry Kennedy — the sister of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — was overshadowed by a male protester yelling unintelligibly immediately behind her.

The protester appeared only briefly in CNN's shot of the interview, but video posted on X by a reporter from another outlet captured the man standing behind Kennedy screaming that he has rights and was allowed to be at the event before being physically removed. It was not immediately clear what the man was protesting about.

KENNEDY FAMILY CHOOSES POLITICS OVER FAMILY WITH ENDORSEMENT IN 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Following the outburst, the Kennedy family, led by Kerry Kennedy, officially endorsed Biden's re-election bid. The endorsement came as a snub to RFK Jr., who they say is acting as a "spoiler" to Biden's re-election chances and could lead to a victory for former President Donald Trump in November.

RFK Jr. reacted to the endorsement in a post on X, praising his family, but also noting that other family members were supportive of and working for his campaign.

"I hear some of my family will be endorsing President Biden today. I am pleased they are politically active — it’s a family tradition. We are divided in our opinions but united in our love for each other," he wrote. "I hold this as a possibility for America, too. Can we disagree without hating our opponents? Can we restore civility and respect to public discourse? I think we can."

WATCH: NEW BIDEN CAMPAIGN AD MAKES SUBTLE CLAIM ABOUT PRESIDENT'S MENTAL FITNESS

"My campaign, which many of my family members are working on and supportive of, is about healing America — healing our economy, our chronic disease crisis, our middle class, our environment, and our standing in the world as a peaceful nation. But this will only happen if we heal our national conversation, and move from rage and fear into love and respect," he added.

Last month, the Democratic National Committee launched an effort to silence the threat to Biden's re-election from third-party candidates, namely Kennedy, in the form of a team that is expected to actively combat them with legal challenges and opposition research.

Since its inception, members of the team have posted near-constant criticism of RFK Jr. on social media and have frequently referred to him as a "spoiler" candidate. They have also claimed that Kennedy is in cahoots with Trump in order to help him win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, the DNC accused RFK Jr.'s campaign of acknowledging its role as a "spoiler" after a woman associated with the campaign was captured on video discussing campaign strategy and how Trump could win the state of New York with the independent candidate on the ballot in November.

According to video reviewed by Fox News Digital, a self-identified Kennedy campaign staffer told a room of Republicans in New York that the only way Trump could win the traditionally Democrat state in November was with Kennedy on the ballot.

"If it’s Trump vs. Biden, Biden wins. Biden wins six days, seven days a week. With Bobby in the mix, anything can happen," the staffer said.