Trump could win 'landslide' by selling American dream to independents, says Patrick Bet-David

Former President Trump should focus on winning over moderate voters by using his RNC-style, bipartisan rhetoric to win the 2024 presidential election by a "landslide," according to one entrepreneur.

Valuetainment founder and podcaster Patrick Bet-David joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to discuss how Trump can win in November against Kamala Harris.

"Every time he speaks, he needs to realize you're not talking to MAGA. You already have them. You're talking to independent[s]," Bet-David told Jesse Watters on Monday.

"Somebody needs to whisper to him right before he hits the stage, 'Remember, you're trying to win over independents, not MAGA. You've already won them over. Win over independents. That's who you need.' If he does that, he'll be the 47th president."

Trump received praise for his RNC appearance, his first public event after the assassination attempt, where he preached unity and called on voters to heal their "discord" earlier this month.

"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America," Trump emphasized as he addressed the thousands of delegates, party officials and activists packed into Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum and the national audience of Americans watching the convention from home.

"The discord and division in our society must be healed. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart," the former president noted.

Bet-David argued Trump's RNC momentum was unmatched and could make him unbeatable at the ballot box if his rhetoric continues to trend in the bipartisan direction.

"Obama at his peak, Clinton at his peak, cannot beat President Trump the way he was at the RNC," Bet-David said. "They cannot. That's what they feared because they were divided behind closed doors."

"The way he spoke at the RNC, he won millions of people who never thought about voting for him," he continued. "That's the president that can win."

He also argued the former president needs to revert to his old campaign-style speeches when he was "selling the dream," instead of sounding like he's in "the grind" of a campaign.

"He needs to go back to 2015, 2016 speeches and listen to the way he spoke when he was selling the dream," Bet-David said.

"Sell America, sell your resume... Sell the greatness of this country. Sell how amazing of a job we did under your administration. Sell me on how my dreams can become a reality. Sell me what's going to happen when we get the money to go back into their pockets instead of the government. Sell me on that concept."

Trump sat down with Fox News' Laura Ingraham Monday night to discuss his candidacy and the stark contrast with Kamala Harris' "radical-left" record.

"Everybody knows who I am, and now people know who she is. She's a radical-left lunatic. She'll destroy our country. She wants open borders," he told Ingraham. "She wants to defund our police. She wants no bail. She wants no cash... You kill somebody, and we're going to release you immediately. They call it cashless... By the way, this has been a horrible thing for our country."

Bet-David suggested that if Trump remains disciplined in his rhetoric, strictly contrasting his record with the Biden-Harris administration, he will likely win by a "landslide" in November.

"When you put resume to resume, Kamala isn't 1/1,000 of a resume of what President Trump has done," Bet-David said. "They're going to try to make the American people believe that she's done more things than Trump, but Trump just has to stick to his resume and not allow any of this stuff to… bother him, and if he does that, he's going to win by a landslide."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.