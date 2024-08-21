RFK Jr.’s running mate says Democrats ‘obstructed a fair election,’ ‘fully supports’ working with Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, blasted Democrats on Tuesday and said she "fully supports" a role for Kennedy in a future Trump administration.

The entrepreneur and attorney appeared on "Fox News @ Night," where she was asked if the Kennedy-Shanahan ticket would remain in the race on the heels of news-making remarks that they may end their campaign and endorse former President Trump.

"It’s Bobby’s decision. I came into this supporting him wholeheartedly to win this election. I have to say there’s only one party that has obstructed a fair election for us, and unfortunately it was the Democratic Party," Shanahan told Trace Gallagher.

"They’ve done everything they can, including creating PACs to prevent us from being able to have ballot access," she added.

Shanahan had spoken about the situation on the "Impact Theory" podcast and made news by suggesting Kennedy could "join forces with Donald Trump" to prevent Vice President Kamala Harris from winning. Gallagher asked her to elaborate on that comment.

"Well, this idea of a unity party and the idea of coming around these principles, of fighting together for liberty in this country, of fighting for our children’s health. We have the worst chronic health problem in the world right now. Over 50 percent of children are diagnosed with some kind of chronic disease. This is unconscionable, and we are willing to work with anyone who is sincere in their endeavor to fix and address this issue," she said.

Shanahan said she would "fully support" a role for Kennedy in the Trump administration and whether the former president is sincere when it comes to the issues important to her.

"I would fully support a strong partnership dedicated to this issue. A lot of people comment that in his first term, he didn’t accomplish many things that mothers really were hoping he would do, made some big mistakes around the pandemic."

"However, I think he is sincere. I do," Shanahan said.

Shanahan noted that it’s a "tight race" between Harris and Trump, and she believes Kennedy could have prevailed under better circumstances.

"I wish that we had had a chance to debate. I wish that we had fair representation in the polls. I wish we had a chance to be on stage because had we, we likely would have won this election," Shanahan said.

"To even be contemplating this, it’s tough. It’s a really hard decision, and we don’t come to this moment lightly," she continued.

"We come to this moment because in every single decision we make, first and foremost we want to make sure we are representing the best interests of health and wellness, of young people, of future generations."

