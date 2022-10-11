Republicans want a ‘Black Manchurian candidate’ they can ‘own’ like Herschel Walker, MSNBC guest says

Republicans are eager to find a "Black Manchurian candidate" like Herschel Walker to do their bidding, according to Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude Jr.

Glaude appeared on a panel for MSNBC’s "Deadline: White House" with Nicolle Wallace Monday to discuss what they considered to be a racism problem in the Republican Party, particularly after recent comments from Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

"They’re not soft on crime," Tuberville said at a Nevada political rally over the weekend. "They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. Bull****!"

Glaude claimed Republicans only want Black people they "own" and "possess" like Manchurian candidates to run for office.

"And you know what’s interesting too, Nicolle? It’s almost as if the Republican Party in places like Georgia and across the nation, the only way that Black people can participate in the political process is that they have to own us. They have to possess us. They have to find a Black Manchurian candidate like Herschel Walker, a walking stereotype who will do their bidding. I mean, damn, when are we going to finally, finally leave this behind and try to be an actual democracy?" Glaude said.

He further attacked Republicans as continuing racial issues well into the 2022 midterm elections.

"You know, I’m sitting here and I’m just simply, I’m boiling with rage as I think about it. You know? Here we are in 2022 having this conversation. We’ve been through our Willie Hortons. We’ve been through Bill Clinton standing in front of Stone Mountain with Black prisoners behind him. We’ve been through all of that. We elected a Black president. And then, all of a sudden, all hell breaks loose. It feels as if some people in the country have lost their damn minds," Glaude said.

He added, "And it’s not just the Tubervilles. It's [Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., saying] ‘I would say it more politely.’ I don’t need his politeness. We need to finally tell ourselves the damn truth about who we are. And people need to be courageous and call these folk out if we’re going to be different. If you’re not going to call him out, then you’re one of them. It seems to me. And I say that as someone who has a child. He might be a grown man now. But I’m tired of having to go through this generation after generation after generation, Nicolle."

Media pundits have frequently attacked Walker and other Black conservatives for supposedly being the "Negroes" for the Republican Party.