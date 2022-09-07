Herschel Walker considers rising poll numbers a sign he's 'breaking through' the pro-Warnock media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker reacted Wednesday to his rising poll numbers now pacing even with or above incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the midterm elections.

Walker, a former Georgia Bulldog and Dallas Cowboys running back, suggested media coverage has been deferential to his opponent, but that the latest polls show his positive and contrasting message is breaking through.

He also noted Warnock reportedly agreed to an October debate after largely shunning the prospect as of late.

"The reason is I'm getting out and meeting the people and I'm talking to the people and the people are speaking," he said of the polls.

"You know, they've spent over $50 million against me, but the race is still tied… People want a change in Washington. Senator Warnock is cut from the cloth of Joe Biden. And what I mean by that is he believe in higher taxes, he believes in open borders, he voted to put men in women sports. And that's not what the Georgian people want. The Georgian people want someone they can trust, and they can trust in Herschel Walker."

Walker said the Georgia media will not speak positively about him, but that Warnock's "negative" record is beginning to become an issue for voters.

He pointed to his recent ad where a clip shows Warnock, currently the pastor of Martin Luther King Jr's church in Atlanta, saying that America is afflicted with the "preexisting condition called racism."

"Senator Warnock believes America is a bad country full of racist people. I believe we are a great country full of generous people," Walker said.

Later, host Sean Hannity questioned both Warnock's and Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman's belated debate plans both falling in mid-October – after early voting has started in both states.

Hannity said both Democrats should debate before the first voter is able to cast a vote so that they are fully transparent with the electorate at the proper time.

Fetterman previously declined Republican Mehmet Oz's debate invitations for this month.

Warnock is up this year because he is formally completing the term of the late Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and the winner will then be seated for the full 6 years.

Sen. T. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., who was elected in the same 2020 election cycle as Warnock, had been separately elected to a full term; defeating Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.