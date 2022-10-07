Expand / Collapse search
Washington Post column blasts Kanye West, Herschel Walker as archetypes of 'dumb, violent, Black servant'

Columnist called Walker, West 'toxic' and eager to please their 'White masters'

Nikolas Lanum
By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
A Washington Post column characterized rapper Kanye West and Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as "toxic" Black men acting as dumb and violent "servants" to their "White masters."

In the Friday column titled "Kanye West, Herschel Walker and the politics of toxic Black men," writer Karen Attiah claimed the recent "dusty behavior" of West and Walker encapsulated how American culture rewards "toxic masculinity."

Attiah slammed West for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt alongside conservative pundit Candace Owens, posing with former President Donald Trump wearing a Make America Great Again hat, and his online antics aimed at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris, and comedian Pete Davidson. 

KANYE WEST DEFENDS 'WHITE LIVES MATTER' SHIRTS, SLAMS LIBERALS WHO THREATENED, ASSAULTED MAGA HAT WEARERS

For his part, Walker was also criticized for claims that he abused his ex-wife, allegedly paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion, and for saying "painfully dumb things" that should have disqualified him, according to Attiah. 

"If I had my way, I would dismiss these two as clowns. But America just makes them impossible to ignore," she wrote. "This country loves to inundate us with coverage of Black male figures embodying the archetype of the dumb, violent, Black servant eager to please the White masters."

She also claimed that anti-Blackness and misogyny are profitable in modern America, especially in the current "MAGA era."

Washington Post column on Herschel Walker and Kanye West.

Washington Post column on Herschel Walker and Kanye West. (Fox News)

Furthermore, she called on social media users to ignore Kanye West, vote against Walker, and instead choose to reward Black men who are "doing good" in society. 

NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST CALLS HERSCHEL WALKER'S SON A 'NASTY PIECE OF WORK'

"But no matter what happens, as long as our culture rewards anti-Blackness and misogyny, we will be sure to see more Wests and Walkers. It’s a dark state of affairs, for sure," Attiah added. 

West and Walker have endured heavy criticism from the left ever since coming out in support of or affiliating with Trump. 

On Thursday, MSNBC blogger Ja’han Jones attacked West as a "racist hatemonger" following his decision to wear a White Lives Matter shirt to a Paris fashion show. 

"I have too much self-esteem to idolize Ye because I do not respect him creatively or intellectually," he said. "I’ve come to recognize he upholds his facade of brilliance in what seems to be an effort to mask his own self-hate and self-loathing."

Walker also faced intense backlash recently after a report alleged he had reimbursed an ex-girlfriend for an abortion she had in 2009. 

ABC’s "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested that he was only chosen as the Georgia Republican Senate candidate because he was Black, CBS late night host Stephen Colbert told him to "get f----d," and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called him a "deeply disturbed man."

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.