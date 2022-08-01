Herschel Walker slams MSNBC for guest's 'Negroes' comment: 'They need Jesus'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker offered comments following a vitriolic attack against him by MSNBC guest Elie Mystal on Saturday.

During a segment on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross," Mystal called out Walker as "what Republicans want from their Negroes" in a Black candidate. This came months after Mystal penned a column calling Walker’s campaign "an insult to Black people."

Walker responded to Mystal’s comments Monday afternoon in a video posted on his Twitter account.

"A lot of people have been asking me to say something about the man on MSNBC that called me an N-word. Here’s what I got to say about that: Shame on MSNBC and shame on him. I’m going to pray for both of them because they need Jesus," Walker said.

He added, "When I saw what he said, it reminded me of the differences between myself and my opponent, [Democratic] Senator [Raphael] Warnock, and the left-wing crazies that believe that America is fundamentally a bad country full of racist people. They want to divide us, turn us against each other. We have our problems, but we can solve them together. You know, this is a good country, full of good people. With God’s help, we’re going to bring the people of Georgia back together. Let’s make this a great day. God bless."

MSNBC did not respond for a comment by Fox News. Mystal, however, responded to Walker's video in a series of tweets.

"I of course did not call @HerschelWalker ‘the N word.’ But, once again, you see the play here. He's trying to appeal to conservative whites who believe "all black people use the n-word, why can't I?" He's trying to validate their racial hangups, and play a victim [sic]," Mystal tweeted.

The thread continued, "Of course, none of this is surprising when you look at his campaign, that has used lies and deceit in the place of policies or sentence structure. I maintain that Walker is insulting to ACTUAL BLACK CONSERVATIVES, who have actual policies and hopes and syntax."

Mystal added, "Also, and I'm just noticing this, who the f*** wears a "Team Me" shirt? Who the f*** does that while running to represent OTHER PEOPLE?"

"In any event, @HerschelWalker, I am not your Negro," he ended.

Walker previously called out Mystal after his column in April while appearing on "Hannity."

"[W]hat's strange about it is he's not telling everyone that the Democratic Party has left Brown and Black people behind," Walker said. "They forgot all about us, and they not just forgot about us, you look at the policy that's going on, which has nothing to do with color."

He added, "What it seems like you are [doing] is to separate people because of color. That's not Herschel Walker."

Republican National Committee spokesman Paris Dennard also criticized MSNBC in a comment to Fox News Digital on Monday.

"It is shameful to see MSNBC continue to give platform to someone like Elie Mystal, who only seeks to divide, insult and degrade Black Americans who happen to be Republican voters. There are more than 100 free-thinking Black Republican candidates like Herschel Walker, who are a threat to the Democrat Party," Dennard said.

