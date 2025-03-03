Rep. Jasmine Crockett calls President Trump an 'enemy to the United States'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, condemned President Donald Trump as an "enemy" of the United States Monday.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House erupted into a shouting match that was seen worldwide. The meeting went off the rails after Zelenskyy began to argue with Trump and Vance.

Crockett responded to the meeting on X by condemning Trump as a "draft dodging [sic] dumb dupe," and apologized to the world on America's behalf.

SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON CALLS OUT ZELENSKYY OVER ‘SHOCKING’ BEHAVIOR DURING TRUMP MEETING

"It’s been a long day… but in short, bullies ain’t s[---]! I don’t care what title you hold! This isn’t some long gone reality tv show or failed casino….this is war!" she posted.

"How dare a draft dodging dumb dupe humiliate an ally and berate an actual brave man who has actually been on a battlefield for his people?! Let me say this to the WORLD, I am sorry that the bright light America used to be is dimming."

On Sunday, Crockett spoke with MSNBC host Alex Witt about her apology to "the world," and went further, accusing Trump of being an enemy who is putting America "at risk."

"Unfortunately, we have someone that is occupying the White House, and as far as I’m concerned, he is an enemy to the United States," she said, after citing numerous controversies surrounding Trump. "He swore an oath just like the rest of us. But right now, when you are literally putting us at risk, all because of what? Because you want to convince your followers that you should be a dictator, too? That you should never leave the White House because you don’t believe that elections should take place?"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Crockett argued there are numerous emerging hazards because of Trump.

"I don’t really understand what is going on, and I don’t know what it’s going to take to get people to wake up," she said. "We are not living in a safe country when we decide that we are going to weaken our national security by getting rid of those that are watching our nuclear stockpile, by giving everything over to a private friend known as Elon Musk. We are getting rid of all of the inspector generals [sic]. And so there’s literally a lack of checks-and-balances all around us."

Earlier in the interview, Crockett spoke about how Zelenskyy was mocked for wearing his trademark military fatigues rather than a suit to the White House. Zelenskyy had been asked by a reporter why he doesn’t wear a suit, and had been greeted by Trump with the comment, "You're all dressed up today."

She blasted Trump for how "he wanted to talk about his clothes" and suggested, "Maybe this is because Trump never wanted to go serve his country. And right now, the only service that he’s giving to us is driving our country apart."

She then defended Zelenskyy’s choice not to wear a suit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But I’m sorry, when you’re at war, you’re not worried about your outfit. That is what we call a privilege, number one," she said. "Number two, to say, ‘Oh, what can you afford?’ Well, if he was walking around in the fanciest suits, I’m sure that they would accuse him of taking our dollars and spending it on his wardrobe and being more concerned about that."

"Listen, this is a no-win situation when you’re walking in with someone who has decided that he is going to align himself with a dictating thug," Crockett added.

Fox News' Madeline Coggins contributed to this report.