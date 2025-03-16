Rep. Jasmine Crockett hits back at critics of Democrats' public antics

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, hit back at criticisms of the Democrats' viral "Choose Your Fighter" video during an interview on CNN on Sunday, arguing it was important for Americans to see they're "real people."

CNN host Jake Tapper asked Crockett about Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who mocked the video along with other online critics. In response, Crockett fired back with a personal attack on Fetterman.

"He’s not the one to talk about anything. I mean, this is a guy that doesn‘t seemingly want to own a suit. I‘m not really sure, but I don‘t show up in hoodies when I‘m going on the floor," she said, explaining that an influencer asked her to do the video. "When she asked me to jump, I said, did you ask my older colleagues to do this? Because I feel like you‘re picking on me because you think that my knees are a little younger, and I did not know who all was in this particular trend whatsoever. And I think that it is important that people see that we’re real people."

Crockett, along with Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Lauren Underwood, Katherine Clark, Judy Chu and Susie Lee were featured in a video posted by influencer Jessica Woo, and could be seen jumping up and down in a fighting position as if they were video game characters. The video also included descriptions of their accolades and attributes.

"And even if that means that there’s a moment to laugh, that’s okay, especially since it seems like we’re doing more crying than anything," Crockett continued. "We were not on the House floor jumping around at all."

She took another dig at Fetterman for his casual attire and adding, "So, I just don’t think that he’s necessarily the one to actually have an opinion about this."

Fetterman has been critical of Democrats for their antics during President Donald Trump's address to Congress, calling their actions, "a sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance."

In another post on social media, Fetterman called the pick-your-fighter video "bizarre," while listing other recent actions by Democrats he called out.

The choose-your-fighter video was mocked not only by conservatives but also by liberal late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

"As the pile of crazy starts to build, a lot of people have been wondering how and when the Democrats are planning to fight back. Well, look out! Because we got a plan, and we are launching it on TikTok!" Kimmel said during a monologue earlier this month.

"Yeah! We're not going to stand back and take it anymore, we're going to fight!" Kimmel added, mocking the video and posing in a fighting position as the audience laughed. "What is that supposed to do besides embarrass everyone involved with it?"

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.