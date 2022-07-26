Rep. Eric Swalwell slammed for starting #GasPricesAreSoLow tag on Twitter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., was the latest Democrat embarrassed on Twitter for his attempt to spin high gas prices.

On Tuesday, Swalwell started a #GasPricesAreSoLow hashtag to celebrate gas prices falling from their peak of $5-a-gallon national average in June.

"Gas prices are so low Ted Cruz cancelled his flight and drove to Cancun. Post your best #GasPricesAreSoLow," Swalwell tweeted.

While gas prices have fallen since the original peak in June, the national average price for a gallon of gas was reported as about $4.33 on Tuesday. This represented a nearly two-dollar increase since President Biden took office in 2021.

California, Swalwell’s home state, reported an average gas price of about $5.71 per gallon, with Alpine, California, going as high as $6.80 per gallon.

Twitter users highlighted these facts out to Swalwell when they mocked him for his attempt to downplay the high cost of gas.

First Amendment attorney Casey Mattox tweeted, "Wait. Are people actually trying to use the #GasPricesAreSoLow hashtag? Unironically?"

"Gas prices are still over double what they should be... but nice try," Washington Times columnist Tim Young wrote.

Washington Examiner commentator Christopher Tremoglie wrote, "Imagine being a Democrat Congressman and you categorize gas prices over $4/gal as ‘so low.’ If this isn’t proof that Democrats are a cult, nothing is."

"In Mexico, #GasPricesAreSoLow in Mexico, that Americans are using gas to drive and buy American-imported gas there," MarTech Zone founder Douglas Karr joked.

Transition Sports and Entertainment President Don Povia also joked, "If anyone’s an expert on gas, it’s Swalwell. #GasPricesAreSoLow."

Morning Consult senior reporter Eli Yokley tweeted, "Perhaps a lil early for a victory lap?" along with a graphic comparing gas prices over the last three years.

President Biden and members of his administration have also boasted about falling gas prices despite many locations still having costs above $4 per gallon. Many of them have also been ridiculed on social media.

On Monday, Biden’s official Twitter account tweeted in celebration of the falling prices with a graphic that contained a noticeable typo.

"At current prices, the average driver will spend $35 less per month for one peson [sic]," the image read.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also posted a video to the official White House account last week explaining the smaller gas prices. Although Democrats and Biden have been quick to claim credit for the recent fall in prices, they previously blamed the record-level increases on various other issues like at companies for price gouging or at Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine.