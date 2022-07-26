Twitter blows up over Kamala Harris introducing herself with 'she/her' pronouns, description of her clothing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An event with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday featured her and guests at the table introducing themselves with their names, pronouns, and descriptions of their clothing, drawing both mockery and defense from media members online.

Harris led a roundtable about the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its effects on disabled people.

"Good afternoon. I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time. I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her. I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit," a masked Harris said while introducing herself.

Other figures at the table introduced themselves with such descriptions as, "I'm a Latina with blond highlighted hair, and I'm wearing a gray blazer over a black-shade dress," and "my pronouns are she/her, I'm a White woman with long brown hair, I'm wearing a red dress, and I'm wearing a see-through mask so you can see my red lips." Another said, "I am a Black woman with curly hair, and I am wearing a vintage black and floral dress."

Conservatives who often mock liberals for embracing the idea of sharing their gender pronouns had a field day with the clip. It's common on Twitter to see progressives share their pronouns in their bios.

"When did Kamala become a biologist?" comedian Tim Young quipped.

"This is why the rest of the world laughs at us," ex-journalist Beth Baumann added.

"And they wonder why ordinary Americans think these people have lost their grip," National Review's Dan McLaughlin tweeted.

"If she would repudiate woke inanities and move towards a commonsensical centrism, she would be embraced by a majority of Americans. Instead, she just digs in," the American Enterprise Institute's Christina Sommers wrote.

The clip also drew the attention of the Republican Party's rapid-response Twitter account RNC Research, and some journalists and activists lashed out at those criticizing Harris and her compatriots, saying they were accommodating visually impaired persons.

CNN's DJ Judd, noting the GOP was criticizing Harris, wrote, "Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself with her pronouns and a physical description in an effort to accommodate the blind and visually impaired participating in today's roundtable with disability advocates-- a move the RNC is mocking her for."

"The what you’re wearing thing has become more and more common in the past couple years to help people who are visually impaired. Think of it like alt text on Twitter," journalist Yashar Ali wrote.

The roundtable delved into the Supreme Court's recent abortion decision and how disabled persons would be negatively affected by lack of access to abortion.