Rep. Debbie Dingell on Trump mockery of her late husband: 'Families are off-limits, period'

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich. told Fox News' "Your World" Thursday that "families are off-limits, period" adding "the tone of rhetoric in this country should be bothering people," a day after President Trump mocked her late husband during a reelection rally in the congresswoman's home state.

Dingell said the president's comments about former Congressman John Dingell, D-Mich., who died in February after a long battle with prostate cancer, were particularly hurtful because he uttered them during the holiday season.

"Thanksgiving was very hard and this Christmas is very hard, and so those remarks made it harder because I miss John very much," Dingell told host Neil Cavuto.

'THE VIEW' HOSTS BROWBEAT MELANIE AND IVANKA OVER TRUMP'S JOHN DINGELL ATTACK

While Dingell, along with the majority of her Democratic colleagues, voted to impeach Trump Wednesday evening, the president held a fiery "Merry Christmas" rally in Battle Creek.

“Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty,” the president said to a rapt crowd that booed the mention of Dingell's name. Trump said he gave John Dingell the “A+ treatment” after his death last February and Debbie had called him to say “it’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened, thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down.”

“I said, 'That's OK. Don't worry about it.' Maybe he's looking up. I don't know," he quipped to mixed reactions from the audience.

“Maybe, but let’s assume he’s looking down.”

The congresswoman said she hopes that the president's comments will remind Americans to "take a deep breath, try to be nicer to each other and understand that random acts of kindness can make a person's day and actually impact the quality of somebody's life."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Dingell also defended House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., decision to hold off on sending articles of impeachment to the Senate before the New Year.

"I think the speaker is trying to make sure ... that there's going to be a fair trial in the Senate," Dingell said.