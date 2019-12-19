'The View' hosts browbeat Melania and Ivanka over Trump's John Dingell attack

"The View" co-hosts were indignant over President Trump's comments about former congressman John Dingell, D-Mich., but also made sure to criticize the president's family members over their silence on the issue.

"The Be Best, anti-bullying crap -- I don't want to hear any more from anybody," co-host Meghan McCain said, referring to First Lady Melania Trump's anti-cyber bullying campaign.

"But I don't want to hear it from Ivanka, I don't want to hear it from Melania. Until you get him in line when it comes to disparaging people ... when you are disparaging widows and people who have served the country and war heroes who have passed -- again, I know something about it -- it is, until you get them in line, you are complicit in this as well," she added.

Co-host Sunny Hostin similarly remarked that she would "love to see some energy from Melania Trump."

"You're not gonna," co-host Joy Behar responded.

MEGHAN MCCAIN TELLS IVANKA AND JARED TO SPEAK UP AFTER TRUMP RALLY: 'WHERE ARE YOU?'

The first lady has long come under fire for the apparent hypocrisy of pushing an anti-cyberbullying campaign while her husband attacks people on Twitter. She also received scrutiny for criticizing attacks on her teenage son Barron, but not her husband's attack on 16-year-old Greta Thunberg.

Trump lodged his attack during a Wednesday rally in Michigan after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him. He took special aim at Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., the former congressman's wife, after she voted to impeach him.

“Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty,” Trump said to a rapt crowd that booed the mention of Dingell's name. The president said he gave the late Dingell the “A+ treatment” after he died last February and his wife had called him to say “it’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened, thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down.”

HOUSE DEM BLASTS TRUMP AFTER ATTACK ON JOHN DINGELL: 'HELL WILL BE TOO GOOD FOR HIM'

“I said, 'That's OK. Don't worry about it.' Maybe he's looking up. I don't know," he quipped to mixed reactions from the audience. “Maybe, but let’s assume he’s looking down.”

On Thursday, Rep. Dingell told Fox News' Sandra Smith that the comment made her "sad."

"I was already having a hard time with this holiday, and the comment that he made was just -- it made me sad," she said. "But I'm going to keep doing my job and I'm going to work with Republicans and Democrats, as I always do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added that "compromise isn't a dirty word," and "we need to listen to each other" and "respect each other."

"Treat each other with dignity and respect and you can get things done," she stated.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Julia Musto contributed to this report.