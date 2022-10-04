Rep. Cori Bush won't say if Biden is 'best' Democrat to run in 2024: 'He has the qualifications'

Rep. Cori Bush, D-MO., told "The View" hosts on Tuesday that she would support President Biden if he's the nominee in 2024 and said that he has the "experience" and "qualifications."

"You’re a rising progressive star. 2024, is Biden the best candidate to represent Democrats if it’s Trump he's up against?" Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Bush.

"He’s our president right now, he has experience, he has qualifications. I won't say if he's best or if he's not, I’ll just say this, he has the qualifications to run. I remember when people said, should I run? People said no, so I can’t say that, all I can say if he chooses to run then that will be the nominee."

Farah Griffin asked if she would commit to supporting Biden if he chooses to run.

BIDEN INJECTS SOME UNCERTAINTY IN 2024 WITH HIS ‘MUCH TOO EARLY’ RE-ELECTION COMMENT

"If the president is the nominee, then he will be the person that we support," Bush said. The congresswoman joined the hosts of "The View" on Tuesday to discuss her new book, "The Forerunner."

During an interview at her campaign headquarters in July, Bush refused to answer a question about supporting Biden in 2024.

A campaign aide could be heard saying "she's got to go" after Bush was asked about Biden running for re-election.

"I don’t want to answer that question because we have not — that’s not — yeah, I don’t want to answer that question," Bush said. "I mean, he’s the president. He has the right to run for a second term, absolutely. But I don’t want to … I’d rather you not ask that question."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG SAYS 'THERE'S NOTHING WRONG WITH JOE BIDEN' AS ‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS LIST THEIR POTENTIAL 2024 PICKS

Bush also sat down for an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday, during which he asked about her "defund the police" claim.

"In fact you’re one of the few Democrats now who still says, ‘Let’s defund the police.’ Are you worried at all that that could hurt some of your colleagues going into the midterm elections?" he asked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The thing about defund the police is we have to tell the entire narrative. People hear ‘defund the police.’ But you know what they’ll say? Say ‘reallocate,’ say ‘divest,’ say ‘move.’ But it’s still the same thing," she responded.

She also said people shouldn't get caught up in the "words."

"People spend more time focusing on the word ‘defund’ than they spend on caring and addressing the problem of police in this country," she added.