Whoopi Goldberg says 'there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden' as 'The View' hosts list potential 2024 picks

"The View" hosts discussed President Biden's comments from his "60 Minutes" interview about not fully committing to running for re-election on Tuesday, and co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that "there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden."

"The second you announce a run, you’re ahead of yourself. You're focused on everything else. He’s getting stuff done. And you know, we just talked about the legislative wins he’s had, that’s the best way to be a president, otherwise you become just a campaign for the next round, and so I appreciate that he’s like settled down in the fact that everyone seems to feel there’s right answer to that question, like we've got some time," Co-host Sara Haines said.

Co-host Joy Behar emphasized that Biden was the one to beat former President Trump and said Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams would be a good ticket.

BIDEN'S 2024 INTENTIONS DON'T STOP OTHER DEMOCRATS FROM RAISING THEIR NATIONAL PROFILES

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that Americans "deserved better" than another Trump-Biden election. She suggested Nikki Haley and Liz Cheney as potential challengers to Trump, who has not yet announced his 2024 plans.

"This is how I feel. There’s nothing wrong with Joe Biden," Goldberg said. "He has done what nobody else was able to do, and so, you know, I feel like if you’ve done a good job I want to you continue to do that. I don’t want to re-educate another person of what the values of this country are, I don’t want to do it."

Co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in that she'd prefer Newsom.

"I think Gavin Newsom is sort of that fresh energy that we need, I think that he’s charismatic, I think that he’s smart, he runs the fifth-largest economy in the world, more productive than India and the United Kingdom, I think if you want someone who wants real leadership and has business experience, I’m not even going to talk about the good looks, Gavin Newsom," she said.

BIDEN INJECTS SOME UNCERTAINTY INTO 2024 WITH HIS ‘MUCH TOO EARLY’ RE-ELECTION COMMENT

"Look, if I were to say to you, ‘I’m running again,’ all of a sudden, a whole range of things come into play that I have – requirements I have to change and move and do," Biden said during an interview with CBS News' Scott Pelley over the weekend.

"It’s much too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a great respecter of fate. And so, what I’m doing is, I’m doing my job. I’m going to do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do," Biden continued.

"Look, my intention, as I said, that began with is that I would run again. But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen," he said.

Many have suggested Newsom as a potential 2024 Democratic candidate if Biden decides not to run. Other hopefuls would include Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who both mounted bids for the 2020 nomination themselves.