Dem Rep. Cori Bush on Biden running for reelection: ‘I don’t want to answer that question’

Rep. Bush's refusal to answer comes amid historically low approval ratings for President Biden

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., refused to comment Monday when asked whether she supported President Joe Biden running for a second term. 

"Do you want to see Joe Biden run for a second term?" Bush was asked during an interview at her campaign headquarters Monday with 5 On Your Side.

FILE - Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., testifies during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled "Birthing While Black: Examining America's Black Maternal Health Crisis" in the Rayburn Building on May 6, 2021.

FILE - Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., testifies during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled "Birthing While Black: Examining America's Black Maternal Health Crisis" in the Rayburn Building on May 6, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"She’s got to go," a campaign aide could be heard saying off camera. 

"That’s an easy question. It’s not going to take long," 5 On Your Side’s Mark Maxwell asked her. 

"I don’t want to answer that question because we have not — that’s not — yeah, I don’t want to answer that question," Bush said, appearing to be caught off guard. "I mean, he’s the president. He has the right to run for a second term, absolutely. But I don’t want to … I’d rather you not ask that question."

According to 5 On Your Side, Bush was scheduled to appear at a public event following the interview. 

The Republican National Committee seized on the clip, commenting on Twitter that "Nobody thinks Joe Biden is doing a good job." 

The exchange came amid growing speculation about Biden’s future plans. The president faces a rough political climate fueled partly by negative approval ratings coupled with a tide of polls indicating the majority of Democrats don’t want him to seek a second term. 

