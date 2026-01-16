Renee Good’s former father-in-law says deadly shooting was result of 'bad choices'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The former father-in-law of Renee Nicole Good is urging anti-ICE agitators to turn to prayer rather than rage after her death.

Tim Macklin Sr., whose son was previously married to Good, said he does not blame anyone involved in the shooting and instead views the tragedy as the result of a series of "bad choices."

Macklin said the incident reflects a broader moral breakdown, warning the nation will keep fighting itself unless people return to faith.

"I have no blame for anybody. I want to be a peacemaker," Macklin said Friday on "Fox & Friends."

"I heard somebody say earlier that this is a spiritual warfare, and it is, it's not political, it's spiritual," he added.

Activists have used Good’s death as justification for ongoing demonstrations and confrontations with law enforcement in Minneapolis. The protests began after 37-year-old Good was fatally shot during a confrontation with federal agents on Jan. 7.

The Department of Homeland Security has defended the agent’s actions, saying Good attempted to "weaponize her vehicle" against them. Minnesota state officials disputed that account and announced an investigation, separate from the federal probe.

Macklin said he has watched video of the shooting and reiterated that he is not seeking to place blame on the agent involved, noting that in a rapidly unfolding situation, "who knows what anybody would do."

"This nation is getting out of control," Macklin said.

"Unless people turn back to God or repent, it’s [going to] keep getting worse."

With protests continuing to escalate, President Donald Trump warned Thursday he may consider invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow the deployment of the military to enforce federal law.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urged the president not to pursue that approach and instead urged him to "turn the temperature down."

"And an appeal to Minnesotans: I know this is scary. We can — we must — speak out loudly, urgently, but also peacefully. We cannot fan the flames of chaos. That’s what he wants," wrote Walz on X.