Leavitt lashes out at CNN's Kaitlan Collins in tense exchange on fallen soldiers from Iran operation

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had a tense exchange with CNN's Kailtan Collins during Wednesday's briefing heavily focused on Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

Collins noted that President Donald Trump is expected to attend the dignified transfer ceremony honoring the fallen soldiers who were killed in the wake of Iran's military response against the U.S. and Israel. She then invoked comments made earlier in the day by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who scolded the press for making tragic developments "front-page news" despite the mission's broader successes.

"Is it the position of this administration that the press should not prominently cover the deaths of U.S. service members?" Collins asked.

"No," Leavitt responded. "It's the position of this administration that the press in this room and the press across the country should accurately report on the success of Operation Epic Fury and the damage it is doing to the rogue Iranian regime that has threatened the lives of every single American in this room."

After Leavitt expressed gratitude to the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice and those continuing to serve overseas, Collins doubled down on her question, saying Hegseth was "complaining" about how the six fallen soldiers were making "front-page news."

"No, that's not what the secretary said, Kaitlan, and that's not what the secretary meant, and you know it," Leavitt shot back. "You know you're being disingenuous — we've never had a Secretary of Defense who cares more—"

"'But when a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it’s front-page news.I get it, the press only wants to make the president look bad,'" Collins read the quote from Hegseth. "You know we cover the deaths of U.S. service members under every president."

"The press does only want to make the president look bad. That's a fact," Leavitt responded. "Especially you and especially CNN. And our Secretary of Defense cares deeply about our war fighters and our men and women in uniform. He travels all across this country to meet with them, to connect with them, and your network has hardly ever probably reported on that."

Collins insisted the focus on the fallen soldiers isn't about making Trump "look bad" but rather "showcasing" their service.

"And we expect you to cover that as you should, Kaitlan," Leavitt continued. "But you and your network know that you take every single thing this administration says and tries to use it to make the president look bad. That is an objectable [sic] fact."

"I don't think covering troop deaths is trying to make the president look bad," Collins said.

"If you're trying to argue right now that CNN's overwhelming coverage is not negative of President Donald Trump, I think the American people would tend to disagree — and your ratings would tend to disagree with that as well," Leavitt told the anchor before moving on.