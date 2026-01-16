Minnesota AG says 'there is no statute of limitations on murder' after fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the fatal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)-involved shooting of Renee Nicole Good last Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison emphasized that "there is no statute of limitations on murder," suggesting the agent involved could face charges at a later date if political leadership changes.

During a Thursday appearance on "The Jim Acosta Show," Ellison asserted that "there is no absolute immunity" for the agent who shot and killed Good, contradicting Vice President JD Vance’s claim following the shooting.

"For anyone watching your show, Jim, there is no absolute immunity. It's untrue. And there is no statute of limitations on murder, by the way," he told Acosta. "And that's something that they should keep in mind because they're not always going to be in power, and we will make the justice system operate on the basis of fairness, justice and truth one day again."

The day after Good was shot, Vance told reporters at a press conference that the ICE agent involved "is protected by absolute immunity" because he is a federal agent and "was doing his job."

Following up on Ellison's assertion, Acosta said, "And if you have to wait until 2029, so be it," seeming to imply that a presidential win for Democrats in 2028 could lead to the agent's prosecution.

"That's what it is, you know what I mean?" Ellison concurred. "There's a reason why a statute of limitations on murder doesn't exist. It's because when you snatch a person's life away, it leaves an indelible print on everyone around them. People can't unsee this."

Ellison noted that for people like Good's wife and children, their lives have "been altered forever," which is why "justice is not going to go to sleep or go away."

"We will pursue this to its logical, factual end," Ellison added.

The White House and ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Tuesday, a top Department of Justice (DOJ) official said the department would not pursue a criminal civil rights investigation into the agent involved in Good's death.

Lawyers with the Civil Rights Division were told last week they would not take part in the investigation at this time, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Associated Press reported.

In line with those reports, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "There is currently no basis for a criminal civil rights investigation."

CNN first reported Blanche’s statement, which did not provide details on how the DOJ reached its conclusion that no investigation was warranted.

Federal officials said that when Good drove forward in her vehicle toward the ICE officer, he acted in self-defense and described the driver’s actions as "an act of domestic terrorism."

