Randi Weingarten gives teachers good advice for once

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Randi Weingarten, the longtime president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), isn’t often a source of wisdom for those who advocate for educational freedom. But, on a recent call-in segment of the Brian Lehrer Show on New York Public Radio, she offered a nugget of truth that teachers — especially conservatives and independents — should seize upon immediately.

The exchange began when a New York City public school teacher phoned in to complain about the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), the AFT’s New York affiliate, which Weingarten herself led before ascending to the national presidency.

The caller was upset about the union’s endorsement of Zohran Mamdani, a self-described socialist, for New York City mayor. He noted that many teachers had already stopped contributing their dues "due to the Mamdani endorsement," viewing it as yet another example of the union’s overreach into partisan politics. Weingarten’s response was refreshingly blunt: "The union can be as political as it wants as long as it’s democratic." And then, the key advice: "You have the right to pull back on your [union] contributions if you don’t like the direction of the union." In other words, if you disagree with how the union spends your money, just opt out.

NEW GROUP OFFERS TEACHERS A WAY TO ESCAPE THE PROGRESSIVE UNION 'MONOPOLY'

For once, I couldn’t agree more with Weingarten. Teachers who are tired of bankrolling the Democratic Party’s agenda through union dues should follow her counsel and stop handing over their hard-earned paychecks to what has become little more than a political machine. In the 2024 election cycle, over 99 percent of the campaign contributions from Weingarten’s AFT went to Democrats. This scam is a one-way street funneling teachers’ money straight into the coffers of progressive politicians and causes.

The teachers’ unions, including the AFT and its affiliates like the UFT, have long functioned as an arm of the Democratic Party. At this point, they’re akin to a money-laundering operation, siphoning funds from educators to advance ideologies that many teachers fundamentally oppose — whether it’s Marxist indoctrination in classrooms or endorsements of candidates like Mamdani. Less than 10% of the National Education Association’s dues actually go toward representing members in negotiations or grievances. The bulk is funneled into political activities, lavish salaries for union bosses, and campaigns that run counter to the interests of the very teachers they claim to protect. Teachers are getting the short end of the stick. Since 1970, inflation-adjusted spending per student in public schools has skyrocketed by 164 percent, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Yet, real teacher salaries have inched up by just 3 percent over the same period. Where has all that money gone? Not to the classroom or the educators, but to bureaucratic bloat and union-driven agendas that prioritize political power over student outcomes and teacher well-being.

The good news is that teachers no longer have to be complicit in this racket. The Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in Janus v. AFSCME was a landmark victory for individual rights. The ruling held that forcing public employees, including teachers, to pay union dues as a condition of employment violates the First Amendment. In essence, it freed millions of public-sector workers from compulsory funding of speech they disagree with.

But opting out can feel daunting. Unions make the process cumbersome and many teachers worry about losing benefits like liability insurance. But, the newly launched Teacher Freedom Alliance, now led by conservative education advocate Ryan Walters — Oklahoma’s current state superintendent of public instruction — is stepping up to empower educators nationwide.

The alliance offers teachers who opt out of their government unions free personal liability insurance coverage of up to $2 million. That’s twice the amount typically provided by the AFT and it comes at no cost to the teachers. The alliance’s backers believe so strongly in dismantling the union monopoly that they’re footing the bill themselves.

The response has been overwhelming. In its first year, the Teacher Freedom Alliance has already helped over 2,500 teachers opt out of their unions. A mass exodus from the unions is the only way to force them back to basics — focusing on fair representation, better working conditions and student success rather than partisan activism.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Imagine the impact if conservative and independent teachers across the country took Weingarten at her word. Unions would lose millions of dollars in revenue, compelling them to moderate their political excesses or risk irrelevance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Teachers could redirect those savings toward their families, retirement, or even charitable causes aligned with their values. And it would send a clear message that educators won’t be pawns in a political game that undermines their profession and the children they serve.

Weingarten’s advice, delivered in a moment of candor, exposes the fragility of the union model. If the direction doesn’t suit them, teachers should stop giving Randi Weingarten their money. It’s time for teachers to force union bosses to change their ways or go broke. Their students and their consciences will thank them.