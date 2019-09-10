Rand Paul celebrates Bolton's departure: 'Chances of a war worldwide go greatly down'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., celebrated former national security adviser John Bolton's departure from the White House, arguing that his foreign policy was "naïve" and led to armed conflict.

“The chances of a war worldwide go greatly down,” Paul told reporters on Tuesday. His comments came just after President Trump announced that he asked for Bolton's resignation -- something Bolton disputes, claiming that he was the one who offered to resign.

Paul appeared to back Trump's version of events, tweeting that the president has: "great instincts."

"I commend @realDonaldTrump for this necessary action," he said. "The President has great instincts on foreign policy and ending our endless wars. He should be served by those who share those views."

Paul, who has long been critical of hawkish foreign policy, told reporters on Tuesday that Bolton had a penchant for pursuing regime change.

“Bolton’s probably the leading advocate for regime change everywhere," Paul said. "He’s got the naïve worldview that believes that we should recreate the world in our image by toppling countries through violent overthrow and that somehow democracy will prevail.

"And I think when we’ve done it in the Middle East, often the governments that come into place after the authoritarian is removed end up being as bad or worse as the government we saw in place before.”

When Trump announced the decision, he claimed that the two "disagreed strongly" on policy matters.