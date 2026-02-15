Actor describes 'breathtaking' set in Fox Nation's 'The White House' series showcasing early presidencies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The cast of Fox Nation’s new docudrama series "The White House" said they immersed themselves in history to prepare for their roles and revealed that the building used to replicate America’s most famous home wasn’t built on a studio lot — it was found overseas.

The series was shot in Romania, where the team discovered a property that evoked the earliest version of the White House, actor Gavin Mitchell said Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

Mitchell, who plays President John Adams in the series, called the set "breathtaking."

"It was incredible," he said, recalling his surprise at finding a building with "the makings of the original White House" in Eastern Europe.

Mitchell described the project as "the history the country told through the building" and seen through the eyes of America's earliest leaders. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at the power struggles, scandals and war that shaped the early presidency.

Fellow cast member Kosha Engler, who plays first lady Abigail Adams, said she leaned heavily on primary sources to prepare for the role.

"There were lots of letters that Abigail and John wrote to each other, so I read those," Engler said, adding that the period wardrobe helped her settle in. "Once you’re in those dresses and the corsets and the wigs and everything, it kind of all comes naturally."

Engler said the role also changed how she viewed Abigail Adams, particularly her influence behind the scenes.

"I didn’t realize how incredibly educated she was… and how informed she was," Engler said. She called Abigail Adams her husband’s "right-hand woman" and a "powerful domestic political force," even if she wasn’t in the public eye.

Mitchell, who is from Glasgow, Scotland, said the project pushed him to learn more about U.S. history.

"I don’t know a huge amount about American politics, so it was a huge learning curve," he said.

"The White House" is available to stream on Fox Nation. The first four episodes are available now, with new episodes released every Friday.