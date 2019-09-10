Bret Baier: John Bolton's departure from White House follows weeks of 'whispers'

"Special Report" anchor Bret Baier said Tuesday there have been "whispers" for weeks about the imminent departure of White House National Security Adviser John Bolton.

President Trump announced Tuesday that he had fired Bolton, saying he “disagreed strongly” with his suggestions on a range of issues.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

“I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” he continued. “I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY CALLS OUT CNN, HITS MEDIA'S 'UNBELIEVABLE' COVERAGE OF TRUMP'S 'SHARPIE-GATE

Bolton quickly disputed that he was fired, saying he offered his resignation Monday night.

Responding on "Outnumbered," Baier said Bolton's departure is not surprising, given that his "hawkish" positions are often at odds with Trump.

"It has been whispered for some time that he had fallen out of favor," said Baier, noting that Bolton had been excluded from high-profile meetings in recent months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said South Korea and Afghanistan objected to Bolton participating in meetings, with Bolton pushing back forcefully against Trump potentially negotiating face to face with Taliban representatives at Camp David.

Baier declined to speculate on who might replace Bolton, but said the potential candidates he's heard are "all people who have been in the administration previously."